Who was Carmen Xtravaganza? Ballroom icon and star of Paris is Burning dies aged 62

Carmen Xtravaganza, an iconic actress and a member of the Ballroom Hall of Fame and known as a star in the famous documentary Paris Is Burning, passed away today at the age of 62 due to complications from lung cancer.

Carmen Xtravaganza entered the lively ballroom scene in 1985, becoming part of the famous House of Xtravaganza. Her significant impact on the community made her a favorite, and she rightfully got a special place in the Ballroom's history.

The family shared the heartbreaking news of her death. They expressed their profound grief and honored her legacy, remembering her as a great actor of inspiration within the industry.

Ana Locking @AnaLocking

Another legendary icon of the ballroom scene gone 🏳️‍⚧️🕊️



Rest in Power in an eternal OVAH!!!

🫰🫰🫰



Face! Pose! Always Beauty Queen!!! pic.twitter.com/g5YXN3IzIq Miss Carmen XtravaganzaAnother legendary icon of the ballroom scene gone🏳️‍⚧️🕊️Rest in Power in an eternal OVAH!!!🫰🫰🫰Face! Pose! Always Beauty Queen!!!

Her family shared the statement on her death via a press release:

It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of Carmen Xtravaganza's passing.Throughout the 1980s, Carmen reigned on the runways as one of the House of Xtravaganza's "impossible beauties." Her presence and talent left an indelible mark on the House Ballroom scene. In 1988, Carmen's star shined even brighter when she graced the cover of the Village Voice for an article by Donald Suggs titled "Venus Envy: The Drag Balls of Harlem."

They concluded the statement by saying:

"Today, we extend our deepest condolences to all who loved her. As we hold her memory close to our hearts, her famous quote, "... that voice is still there," takes on new meaning, serving as a reminder that Carmen's spirit will live on through the love and memories she left behind. Rest in power, dear Carmen. You will be missed, but your spirit will continue to inspire."

Carmen's impact reached far beyond her performances and appearances; she has also played a pivotal role in raising awareness about critical social issues and advocating for the LGBTQ+ community's rights. Her activism and artistic abilities made her a beloved figure among peers and fans alike.

Carmen Xtravaganza was an Actress known for her role in Paris is Burning and as a member of the Ballroom Hall Of Fame

Born on April 9, 1961, in Rota, Spain, Carmen Xtravaganza's journey was one of resilience and self-discovery. Identifying as transgender from a young age, Carmen shared that her father had recognized her true self even before she fully understood her sexuality around the age of five.

In her teenage years, Carmen began her medical transition, starting hormone therapy at 16 while finding refuge in a runaway house in Washington, D.C. Following this courageous step, she underwent bottom surgery at 18. The early 1980s saw Carmen enter the ballroom scene, particularly with the House of St. Laurent.

Carmen Xtravaganza's spirit shone brightly in 1983 when she excelled in the face category at a House of Omni ball, securing her place within the House of Xtravaganza at the invitation of Angie Xtravaganza.

Her fame surged when she graced the pages of the Village Voice in 1988, offering mainstream exposure to the ballroom scene for the first time. Throughout the 1990s, Carmen seamlessly blended her fashion career, hosting vibrant nightlife events and launching a successful music career in Europe.

Returning to New York, Carmen Xtravaganza embraced her role as the mother of the House of Xtravaganza, bestowed upon her by Angie Xtravaganza in 1997. Her impactful presence led to her inclusion in Ballroom's Hall of Fame in 1999. Eventually, she relocated to Florida, where she faced a challenging battle, and the rest is history as people now know her as an iconic figure.

However, Carmen struggled throughout her life with medical conditions and financial hardships. She shared her GoFundMe campaign initiated by Mink Xtravaganza in 2022, which got her $6000 for chemotherapy.

Tributes Poured in for Carmen Xtravaganza from her fans on Twitter

Heartfelt tributes flooded Twitter as fans mourned the passing of Carmen Xtravaganza. Her impact on fans resonated deeply, with admirers celebrating her iconic roles and memories as Carmen's legacy continues to shine bright through the outpouring of love and remembrance on social media.

Stretch Marks on my Tweets @raffyregulus Carmen and Hector Xtravaganza are two influential people that made a HUGE impact on my Adolescence and young adulthood. I saw Latinx excellence in ways I needed at the time, so I could truly believe that I belonged, and that I was deserving of my crown. Their Legacy LIVES.

@DCHomos @DCHomos Damn. So sad to hear about Carmen Xtravaganza. I just introduced my intern last week to Paris is Burning. She loved Legendary

Dr. Frank Leon Roberts @DrFrankRoberts



To be black and queer is to always already be in a constant state of mourning. It's all too much, really. The passing of Clifton Oliver, Charles Ogletree, and Carmen Xtravaganza in one week---alongside tonight's rally in memory of #OsheaSibley To be black and queer is to always already be in a constant state of mourning. It's all too much, really.

Carmen Xtravaganza's legacy shows through the community and symbolizes bravery, self-discovery, and empowerment. She leaves a legacy as an icon, pioneer, and cherished actor.