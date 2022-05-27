Who was Carol M. Baldwin? Hailey Bieber and more pay tribute as Alec Baldwin's mother dies aged 92

Alec Baldwin’s mother Carol M. Baldwin, recently passed away at the age of 92. Alec and Daniel Baldwin announced the news on social media.

The cause of death remains unknown, although she has struggled with her health in the past. Daniel wrote in a tweet,

“My mother passed today. We will miss you mom.”

Alec paid tribute to his mother in an Instagram post and wrote,

“My mother taught me about second acts. And third ones, too. She spent the last 25 years of her life as a fighter and a champion for the cause to which she devoted so much energy. We are all enormously proud of her accomplishments.”

The Mission: Impossible Fallout star’s Instagram post stated that details related to Carol’s memorial service shall be revealed soon.

Alec’s niece Hailey Bieber and his wife Hilaria commented heart emojis on Alec’s post. Hilaria also paid tribute to her mother-in-law on Instagram, addressing Alec and wrote,

“She lives on in you, her other babies, their babies…our babies…in all of those who loved her and knew her big heart. Rest in Peace, Carol M. Baldwin.”

Everything known about Carol M. Baldwin

Carol M. Baldwin was a philanthropist and mostly known as Alec Baldwin's mother (Image via Kitcat1378/Twitter)

Born on December 15, 1929, Carol M. Baldwin was a well-known philanthropist. The Syracuse native was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1990. After undergoing a double mastectomy, she aimed to help other women fight breast cancer. She founded the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund in 1996.

The Baldwin fund has provided more than 60 grants to support research programs led by 45 primary investigators at Upstate Medical University since 2001. Baldwin Support for Cancer Research at Upstate has spurred around $24 million in additional grant funding.

The fund offers several grants worth $50,000 each year to investigators conducting breast cancer research at SUNY Upstate Medical University and Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

Carol was the child of Roy and Marion Martineau and had one brother, Daniel, and five sisters, Patricia, Joan, Diane, Louise, and Rebecca. She met her husband, Alexander R. Baldwin Jr., while attending Syracuse University.

Alec Baldwin stated that when his parents met in Brooklyn, his father along with the whole family shifted to Long Island in 1954, where they were raised. His father resided there until his death in 1983. Alexander taught history and coached football and riflery at Massapequa High School.

Carol is survived by 25 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Her other children include sons William Baldwin and Stephen Baldwin, as well as two daughters, Elizabeth Baldwin Keuchler and Jane Ann Baldwin Sasso.

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are currently expecting their seventh child. She recently posted a picture of her baby bump with her husband placing his ear on her belly.

The pair began dating in August 2011 and got engaged in April 2012. They tied the knot in June 2012 and have six children together. He is the eldest of the four actor brothers in the Baldwin family and became popular for his appearance on the sixth and seventh seasons of the CBS soap opera Knots Landing.

