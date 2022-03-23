Who is Carolyn Warmus? All about the teacher convicted of murder ahead of The Fatal Attraction Murder premiere

Carolyn Warmus is finally telling her side of the story after spending 27 years in prison for the murder of her lover's wife.

The Fatal Attraction Murder, called after the title given to Warmus by the press because of the striking similarities between the popular film and the suspected murder of 40-year-old Betty Jeanne Solomon, will air on Oxygen in a two-part special. The two episodes premieres on Oxygen on Saturday and Sunday, March 26, 2022, and March 27, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET/PT.

Let's take a look at the femme fatale who was prosecuted for twenty-seven years in prison.

All about the alleged murderer Carolyn Warmus

Carolyn Warmus is a former American elementary schoolteacher who was convicted of murdering her lover's wife, Betty Jeanne Solomon, in 1989. When Warmus and Solomon started dating in September 1987, he was a young teacher at Edgemont's Greenville Elementary School and she was his colleague.

On January 15, 1989, 18 months into their relationship, Solomon and Warmus enjoyed cocktails at a local pub after which they had intercourse in a car. When Solomon arrived at their Greenburgh home at 11.45 pm that night, he found his wife Betty Jeanne dead on the floor. In 1991, the Chicago Tribune claimed that she was shot nine times in the back and arms.

Police initially targeted Paul Solomon as a suspect during the investigation. However, after learning of his relationship with Carolyn Warmus, their focus shifted to the young woman. The murder case drew widespread media attention, prompting analogies to the 1987 film Fatal Attraction, which depicted a love affair that turned lethal.

After her first trial in 1991 ended in a hung jury, Warmus was found guilty of second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm at her second trial in 1992. She was released from prison on June 17, 2019, after serving 27 years in prison for the murder.

Carolyn Warmus was held in Westchester County, New York's Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for Women. She has a number of affirmed disciplinary actions, which were brought up during her initial parole denial in early 2017.

Warmus requested that glove evidence discovered by her ex-lover Paul Solomon between the first and second trials be tested for DNA that same year, claiming her innocence. Prosecutors in Westchester County agreed to analyze the glove, as well as semen collected from the victim and blood found in the victim's husband Paul Solomon's tote bag in May 2021. DNA testing was not done on any of the evidence.

The two-night special event of The Fatal Attraction Murder premieres on Oxygen on Saturday and Sunday, March 26, 2022, and March 27, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET/PT.

