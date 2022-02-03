Who is Carrie Prejean Boller? Former Miss USA runner-up filmed giving money to children for not wearing masks 

Carrie Prejean Boller, the former Miss USA runner-up, is gaining traction online after paying children money for not wearing masks in public during the pandemic. The 35-year-old can be seen lending youngsters, parents and elderly people money in family stores like Target and Home Goods as “rewards.”

The 35-year-old was also seen asking students to “be leaders” by encouraging them not to wear masks in schools.

Boller refers to the masks as “muzzles.” She told the children that they were following Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King by refusing to wear masks in public. In one of the videos posted online, she can be heard saying:

“Tomorrow when you go to school unmasked, your heart’s gonna be racing and you’re gonna be nervous. But I want you to know you’re doing the right thing. Don’t ever, ever question it.”

Carrie Prejean Boller was also seen handing money to elderly people who were “fearless” for not wearing masks in public.

Where is Carrie Prejean Boller from?

The former Miss California USA lives in San Diego. She is married to ex-NFL quarterback Kyle Boller. The couple are parents to two children. She is an outspoken Republican. Carrie Prejean Boller was recently spotted attending a 49ers game without a mask.

She also stated that state residents should not wear masks as Governor Gavin Newsom appeared maskless at several events.

Carrie Prejean Boller became infamous after she told Miss USA judge Perez Hilton that she believed that marriage was meant to be only between a man and a woman. She also defended herself in an interview on the Today show. She stated that she was not trying to be politically correct, but was more concerned with being “biblically correct.”

For her ongoing mask-free project, Boller interviewed teenagers for their opinions on masks. One youngster stated that they were “suffocating” and “restricting.”

Another teenager shared:

“I’m pretty annoyed with this mask policy having to got to school every day and wear the muzzle… I can hardly breathe.”

California is one of 16 states that require students to wear masks in schools.

When Boller was contacted by a journalist from Rolling Stone about her views on wearing masks, she said:

“Send me your research and data you have that supports the need for children to wear masks. We're following in Gov Gavin Newsom's footsteps. The game is over.”

The Daily Mail reported that over 280 kids under the age of four have died from COVID and 603 children between the ages of five and 18 have passed away.

