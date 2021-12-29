Who is Carter Comstock? All about Danica Patrick's boyfriend as couple celebrates Christmas together

Danica Patrick celebrated this year’s Christmas with her boyfriend, Carter Comstock. The former racecar driver shared pictures with her new partner on Instagram. The caption reads,

“Merry Christmas!!! Wishing all a day filled with love, sugar, and laughs! (And some fitness if ya like!)”

The pair were wearing the same green and red Christmas pajamas. They were sitting on a couch with family members and dogs in another picture. They posted a video of the relatives working together on the morning of December 25.

Everything known about Danica Patrick’s new boyfriend

Carter Comstock is the founder of a subscription service called Freshly. It offers fully cooked meals to the customer’s door. Their website says that their nutrition experts team ensures there are no artificial sugars or processed ingredients in their meals.

Since his father is a doctor, Comstock took care of his health from a very young age. He had a specific interest in nutrition and exercise and this helped him to start Freshly.

Carter earned his bachelor’s degree in business management from the Eller College of Management. He and his business partner teamed up with Nestle to donate $500,000 to Meals on Wheels in March 2020 so that people could have access to food during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Comstock and his girlfriend, Danica Patrick, were listed as major investors in the wellness brand, Beam. Beam is a specialist in CBD products free of THC.

Relationship history of Danica Patrick

Danica Patrick is interviewed on PeopleNow at PeopleTV Studios (Image via Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

While being treated for a hip injury she suffered during a yoga session in 2002, The Simpsons star met physical therapist Paul Edward Hospenthal. They tied the knot in 2005 and divorced later in 2013.

The 39-year-old was in a relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. from 2012 to 2017. The Chopped contestant was then romantically involved with American football quarterback Aaron Charles Rodgers from 2018 to 2020.

Following her separation, Danica Patrick made her relationship official with Carter Comstock through Instagram in July 2020.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider