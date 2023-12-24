Who is Casey Jenner? Kylie Jenner confused fans after posting vintage Christmas card with another Kar-Jenner family member

Casey Jenner is the daughter of American television personality Caitlyn Jenner and her ex-wife, Chrystie Scott. Cassandra "Casey" Marino was mentioned in Kylie Jenner's Christmas Instagram post on December 21, 2023.

Kylie posted a vintage family Christmas photo, and one person was unrecognizable.

The Jenners and Kardashians have been public figures. However, one family member has not been active in the public eye, leaving fans wondering about Casey's relation to the Jenners. The photo includes an inscription,

"Merry Christmas, With Love, The Jenners and The Kardashians, Bruce, Kris, Kourtney, Casey, Kimberly, Khloe, Robert, Kendall & Kylie."

The name stood out when fans discovered that everyone mentioned in the inscription except for Casey was present in the photo.

Who is Casey Jenner?

Casey Marino is the second child of Caitlyn Jenner and Chrystie Scott. Cassandra, or Casey, is an interior designer. She is married to Michael Marino and has three children: daughters Francesca and Isabella and son Luke.

She was born in 1980 when her parents were in the midst of a divorce and has largely stayed out of the public eye despite being related to one of the most famous families in the world.

In June 2015, Casey, with her brother Burt and half brothers, Brandon and Brody, decided not to be a part of Caitlyn's docuseries, I am Cait, after her transition.

During that time, Journalist Buzz Bissinger revealed,

"That was a hard decision for them, because they are Jenner kids, trying to reconnect with their father after a long, long absence."

During a cover shoot for Vanity Fair, Casey revealed that Jenner was not present during her birth in L.A. and that the distance continued throughout her childhood. However, she said that Jenner's transition helped her repair their relationship. In 2015, she revealed to People magazine,

"My relationship with Caitlyn is much better than with Bruce, but we still have a lot of work to do. We didn't talk for years, and now we see each other every couple of weeks and talk on the phone, which I am grateful for."

While commenting on Cailyn's transition, Casey revealed that Jenner seems happier and more appreciative of her family and is trying harder. She also revealed that Jenner's softness is new to her.

She also revealed that as her parent explores her life as an out transgender woman, she enjoys talking about girly things like makeup and clothes with Caitlyn. While talking to People magazine, she also revealed that she had initially learned about Caitlyn's transition when she was 11.

After Kylie's post went viral, many people questioned why Caitlyn Jenner's sons were not mentioned in the photo. Talking about his dad, Caitlyn's eldest son Brody, in an episode of The Hills: New Beginnings on July 19, mentioned that he didn't grow up with his dad and got to spend little time with Jenner during his childhood,

"But when he started the family with the Kardashian family and all that, I didn't really see much of him."

After welcoming his first baby in July, Brody, in a YouTube video in August, revealed that Caitlyn wasn't around for him growing up and he wants to do the exact opposite by being the absolute best father he can be.