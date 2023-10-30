Why is Kylie Jenner’s new clothing brand, KHY under fire? Drama explored

Kylie Jenner has always been a pivotal figure in the realm of business and entertainment, continuously surprising her fans with new ventures. Her latest endeavor, the KHY clothing brand, has garnered significant attention even before its official launch.

The brand, set to make its debut on November 1, aims to encapsulate Jenner's distinct style and personal vision in its apparel range. However, the anticipation surrounding KHY is not solely due to its celebrity association.

A cloud of controversy is beginning to overshadow the brand's imminent launch. This comes as renowned designer Betsy Johnson levels accusations of concept plagiarism against Kylie Jenner, claiming similarities between the upcoming KHY line and her own designs.

As the fashion community buzzes with speculations and opinions on this unfolding drama, Jenner's fans and critics alike are left wondering about the originality of KHY.

So, if this controversy will impact its release, or if the brand will navigate its way through these challenging waters, it's a valid question.

Betsy Johnson's accusations against Kylie Jenner of copying her ideas

Expand Tweet

Betsy Johnson, known for her exceptional work as Visual Director for YEEZY, expressed her grievances through a series of Instagram posts.

The designer, based in London but originally from Grimsby, revealed that she had sent concepts and details about her own PRODUCTS label to Jenner and her team six months prior to the KHY announcement.

Johnson's PRODUCTS label was launched in September. Johnson pointedly remarked on the similarities, suggesting a stark resemblance between what Kylie Jenner's KHY represents and what was shared with her earlier.

The Artist's Struggle

Expand Tweet

Johnson's frustration was palpable as she highlighted the challenges she faced as a working-class individual in the fashion industry.

Unlike Kylie Jenner, who hails from a prominent family with vast resources, Johnson had to work tirelessly to achieve her status. She brought attention to her student debts, emphasizing the disparity between their journeys.

Johnson’s impassioned message was clear: she, along with many others, had to put in significant effort, time, and resources to bring their visions to life.

Industry Response

Expand Tweet

The fashion community, always alert to such controversies, has been closely watching the unfolding drama. Many await Kylie Jenner's response to the allegations, wondering if the collection's release might be impacted.

While some fans argue that inspirations can often overlap, others believe that originality should be paramount, especially when representing one's "core," as Jenner claimed KHY does.

Products in Contention

While the detailed list of the products that overlap is yet to be disclosed, Johnson's assertions have certainly raised eyebrows. The authenticity of every apparel and accessory under KHY is now under scrutiny, and only time will tell how this will affect the brand's reputation and sales.

Kylie Jenner’s new clothing brand, KHY under fire (Image via Twitter/ @ToshiaD_Visuals)

While KHY's launch is just around the corner, its journey to the market has been anything but smooth. As Kylie Jenner prepares to introduce her vision to her fans, the shadow of Betsy Johnson's allegations looms large.

For those trying to leave their marks in the fashion world, this saga serves as a reminder of the importance of originality and the struggles of artists who aren't born into privilege.