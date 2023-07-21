Who is Catherine Ebs? Meep Meep TikTok drama explained as former addresses latter's disappearance from videos

American influencer Catherine Ebs addressed the disappearance of channel frequent Meep Meep from her posts in a candid video shared on July 13, 2023. In the clip titled "Road to a milli pt. 2," celebrating her reaching a million followers on TikTok, Ebs answered questions sent by fans, including those pertaining to the missing TikToker.

Catherine is a social media star who rose to fame on her TikTok account, @cadyebs, by sharing content related to her life and home and humorous videos with her family, especially her father, until his death in 2022.

The 26-year-old influencer hails from Saint Paul, Minnesota, and has three brothers. She married in 2022, and her recent content features lifestyle photos with her husband.

Who is Meep Meep? More about the absent TikToker as Catherine Ebs reveals family drama

Meep Meep is the girlfriend of Catherine Ebs' brother. In her videos, the 26-year-old revealed that she initially called her brother's girlfriend's car Meep Meep, which caught on, and since then the girlfriend, whose real name remains unknown, has been referred to by the moniker.

Catherine, who is known to collaborate with family members, included the girlfriend in her clips, which became an instant hit. Since then, she has frequently appeared in Ebs' videos. The TikToker's die-hard fans have taken to calling the girlfriend Meep Meep, which became her social media persona.

Meep Meep soon started her own TikTok page. However, recently, her account on the video-sharing platform was deleted, and internet users were unable to find her. Additionally, she stopped being featured in Catherine's videos, leading many to question her disappearance.

In her recent video, Ebs revealed she had a falling out with her brother and his girlfriend. In a candid moment, the 26-year-old detailed their relationship, revealing that the two had difficulty getting along initially. However, as the two spent time together, it significantly improved, and Meep Meep began appearing in her videos.

Catherine Ebs also explained that her family did not support her TikTok, and that included her brother and his girlfriend. The influencer stated that her family found it "st*pid."

She claimed that as Meep Meep got popular on the platform, she started getting recognized in public, which she loved. Ebs alleged that after discovering various brands sent her (Ebs) free goods and packages to promote them, the girlfriend started her own TikTok page.

Additionally, her brother, who never supported her social media presence and refused to feature in any of her videos, supported Meep Meep's TikTok. Catherine Ebs then claimed that Meep Meep was copying elements from her videos rather than creating her own content, prompting the 26-year-old to confront the two.

Describing the difficult conversation, Ebs alleged that Meep Meep accused her of using the latter, and the couple made a false claim that Catherine was "harassing" and "bullying" them. In addition, the TikTok star addressed rumors that she forced Meep Meep to remove her TikTok page.

In her YouTube update, Catherine Ebs added that Meep Meep won't feature on her content till the two reconcile in the future.