“I’m really scared”: BTS’ RM gets candid about his skepticism around marriage in The Mysterious Dictionary of Useless Human Knowledge

BTS’ RM is currently hosting the Korean infotainment show The Mysterious Dictionary of Useless Human Knowledge, where he got candid about his skepticism around the institution of marriage.

The idol revealed that he is “really scared” for now because it is a very long promise of eternity and togetherness to one person, and he isn't sure if he is meant for it. RM also confessed that in the past, he thought marriage was inevitable and that everyone must go through this at least once.

However, it seems that the idol's perceptions about marriage have now evolved. The BTS leader is no longer fixated on it and mentioned how he may not ever marry.

I'm really scared, and for now...I think it's very long, Promise & swear eternity with one person 'Can something like that happen in my life?' In the past, I thought it was one of the natural processes, I chose to live an unusual life +

BTS’ RM prompts supportive reactions from fans for his honest thoughts about marriage

I'm really scared, and for now...I think it's very long, Promise & swear eternity with one person 'Can something like that happen in my life?' In the past, I thought it was one of the natural processes, I chose to live an unusual life +

In recent times, fans have noted that BTS’ RM is less enthusiastic about the idea of marriage. In fact, whenever fans have asked him about his plans on live broadcasts, he has answered that he doesn’t know when he will get married.

The idol has now confessed that he is quite skeptical of the institution, and he is not sure if he has it in him to go through with it. Earlier, however, the Wild Flower singer had aspired for the conventional path of getting a job and getting married.

Now, due to his hectic work schedule, he revealed that he is unsure if things will go as per plan:

“[But now], there is the fact that I chose to live an unusual life… A few years ago, I suddenly began to think for the first time, ‘Maybe I won’t be able to get [married].’ And once that thought began, it got out of hand.”

BTS’ RM received supportive reactions from fans on his honest thoughts about marriage. Fans unanimously agreed that the idol’s thoughts on marriage have developed considerably over the years and even praised him for echoing their thoughts on marriage as well.

Real Sooyeon ⁷🌊 @chimdimnie

We all felt this

As youngsters we always thought marriage and promise of eternal love and commitment was a natural process and the next step of life, but as we grow and understand life.....it gets really scary @mybwits This just shows Joon matured a lot as a personWe all felt thisAs youngsters we always thought marriage and promise of eternal love and commitment was a natural process and the next step of life, but as we grow and understand life.....it gets really scary @mybwits This just shows Joon matured a lot as a personWe all felt thisAs youngsters we always thought marriage and promise of eternal love and commitment was a natural process and the next step of life, but as we grow and understand life.....it gets really scary

suk ✘⁷ 🌱 @namverse @mybwits he’s right. society pushes marriage on u & if u even think other than what u grew up with as the norm it’ll try to convince u otherwise. what if romance isnt a priority & u want to focus on ur career/bonds with others in ur life? why should we all be forced to live the same way? @mybwits he’s right. society pushes marriage on u & if u even think other than what u grew up with as the norm it’ll try to convince u otherwise. what if romance isnt a priority & u want to focus on ur career/bonds with others in ur life? why should we all be forced to live the same way?

mia⁷ ⟭⟬ ∞ ⟬⟭ Jin we will wait @jk_myou



From question how he can trust this person and have eternal promises with them, how can he live, share everything with that person



I love seeing how joon matured and how his thinking is getting wiser each day @mybwits Joon went from being: marriage is a must bc its a natural processFrom question how he can trust this person and have eternal promises with them, how can he live, share everything with that personI love seeing how joon matured and how his thinking is getting wiser each day @mybwits Joon went from being: marriage is a must bc its a natural process From question how he can trust this person and have eternal promises with them, how can he live, share everything with that person I love seeing how joon matured and how his thinking is getting wiser each day

namjoon ♡ ashy (REAL) @yoomgipurrr @mybwits I love how joon could easily explain my thoughts in my head that i cant even say bc its complicated @mybwits I love how joon could easily explain my thoughts in my head that i cant even say bc its complicated

bts⁷⁷hain | 🌊👖thirsting 4 Taehyung🎶💜🔮 @bts77hain @mybwits Joon is like that best friend you aspire to be and who will always lend his ear and share comforting words regardless of life situation @mybwits Joon is like that best friend you aspire to be and who will always lend his ear and share comforting words regardless of life situation

The artist's revelation came as a surprise for many, especially since ARMYs have a running joke in the fandom about the fact that the BTS member might be secretly married with children. In the past, the Indigo singer had openly expressed his desire to get married and raise kids. He had even bought a pair of baby’s shoes because he thought they were “cute”.

Over the years, there have been subtle hints alluding to the fact that BTS’ RM might be married or in a serious, committed relationship.

Some fans have pointed out an instance in an old group interview where he was seen removing a ring from his ring finger, which did not go unnoticed by ARMYs. Another time, he posted a series of pictures on his birthday, and a little girl featured in one of the photos.

While the child's face was concealed, fans could see that BTS’ RM had bonded well with her as they were seen doodling on the wall. Fans claim it's the same little girl who was featured in BTS WORLD.

⁷ @taehyungjd_ the way the tl was talking about joon being married and having a family because of that ring video and now he posted a picture with a kid... namjoon hello?? reveal yourself the way the tl was talking about joon being married and having a family because of that ring video and now he posted a picture with a kid... namjoon hello?? reveal yourself https://t.co/PIZ7VKySAp

Previously, notorious YouTuber Sojang had revealed that BTS’ RM will be getting married to his non-celebrity girlfriend. HYBE quickly shut down the rumors and revealed they will be taking swift action against people spreading malicious rumors.

In a recent Instagram post, he revealed the things he had noticed lately, one being a photo of a graffiti where an ARMY had written “Namjoon *heart emoji* Sooyeon” in Hangul. Fans joked on social media that the idol has finally made his girlfriend public.

RM’s title track Wild Flower debuts atop on YouTube's global top music videos chart

On December 2, BTS’ RM released his debut solo album Indigo, which consists of 10 unique and beautiful tracks, including Wild Flower feat Cho Youjeen of Cherry Filter.

Wild Flower debuted at number one on YouTube's global top music videos chart with 23.8 million views. It also charted at number one on YouTube's global top music videos chart. The poignant and powerful track features BTS’ RM singing about love, life, and loss in a cinematic music video.

Indigo’s creator made his debut on YouTube's Top Artists chart at number 62. Wild Flower currently has 27 million views on YouTube.

In other news, RM will star in PSICK SHOW as part of his promotions for Indigo on December 14. The quirky show is hosted by a bunch of comedians who had previously done a funny cover of Butter.

