Who is Catherine Shelton? All about former attorney as CBS' 48 Hours explores murders reportedly linked to her

Catherine Shelton had an odd history behind her with links to multiple deaths, starting in 1969. This week, CBS' 48 Hours will explore the life and lies of one of the most interesting figures in criminal history with the aid of Jenna Jackson, a seasoned journalist who has been on and off this case for a long time.

Catherine Shelton has been linked to multiple murders, all under mysterious circumstances, starting with her first husband Matt Quinlan, a Navy officer. Multiple such cases have remained unsolved to this day.

Moreover, her current husband, Clint Shelton, is serving a life sentence for a murder that he claims to have never committed.

Catherine has been a person of interest for a long time, and there are still many details undiscovered about the prolific defense attorney.

What did Catherine Shelton do?

In short, Catherine never did anything, or at least never paid the price of doing anything, but death has followed her and the people around her for decades. She first came into the spotlight after being accused of shooting her husband Matt. Catherine claimed that the gun accidentally went off.

A few years after the incident, she started dating George Tedesco in 1976. George was a doctor, and the relationship quickly went into a rocky state. According to reports, it was a violent relationship where he was afraid of Catherine.

In 1979, George was found beaten to death in his garage. Upon investigation, authorities found that Catherine had sued him for divorce after breaking up, claiming that she was his common-law wife.

She was never charged with murder, and the case remains unsolved to this day. After this incident, she began dating a reporter, Gary Taylor. Soon, the latter found her behavior to be suspicious and wanted to end things. However, Catherine called him to her place and shot him. He did manage to escape and flag down for help.

Catherine was eventually charged with attempted murder, but here too, she managed to wiggle her way out. Her first trial ended with no results. Subsequently, the second trial found her guilty, but the judgment was overturned by an appeal. She ended up with 10 years of probation, out of which she served only five.

In the following years, one of her clients was found dead. In 1981, she married Clint Shelton. The latter was also sentenced to life on a murder charge. Since then, Catherine Shelton has maintained a low profile but continues to deny any relations to the crimes linked to her.

