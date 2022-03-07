Who is Chandler "Chan" Luxe? Meet The Courtship suitor who is a musical artist from West Hollywood

The wait is finally over, and NBC’s unconventional reality dating show The Courtship is set to premiere at 8.00 pm EST on March 6. Music artist Chandler Luxe will be appearing among the suitors who will try to impress the "heroine" Nicole Remy.

Each of the 16 suitors is unique in their own way. They will have to perform various tasks to prove their valor and make the princess feel special. The show is based on reel princess, Nicole Remy, who wants to find her prince. Filmed in a castle in the countryside of England, the princess will be choosing the love of her life with the help of her family and best friend, Tessa Cleary.

The Courtship is assumed to be a powerful combination of two popular shows, The Bachelor and Bridgerton. Viewers are excited to see what the show has in store for them.

Get to know Chandler "Chan" Luxe in The Courtship

Music artist Chan Luxe, aka Chandler, is best described as a triple threat with the perfect balance of style, charisma, and talent. Even after finding his love for music, the 24-year-old could not focus on his passion until college.

Currently residing in West Hollywood, CA, the artist introduces himself on Instagram as a soul singer. The videos posted to his social media suggest that he indeed is a wonderful singer. The vocalist has also created his own website where he uploads videos.

The singing enthusiast is also a part of Natural Fit Agency LA, which connects famous people to advertising commercials and influencer partnerships. Apart from this, The Courtship suitor is also a part of another talent agency, Star Talent Studio UT.

Moreover, the suitor used to play football at his university. He was a part of the Coastal Carolina University football team.

Chan considers himself an entertainer and loves to annoy his older siblings, interact with nature, and trade Pokémon cards. He aspires to make it big in the music industry and is looking for someone who can cope with his passion for music.

Edited by Siddharth Satish