Who is The Courtship suitor Jaquan Holland? Fashion model is a doting dad 

Jaquan Holland is one of the sixteen suitors dueling for the heroine's heart on NBC's The Courtship. Romance and Reality TV will meet in this new competition, inspired by the Regency era of Netflix's Bridgerton and Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice.

The former Syracuse University athlete and now The Courtship suitor has an almost two-year-old daughter, Zaias, and is a doting dad. The star penned a letter to his daughter on his first Father's Day and said:

"My princess I love you more than anything in this world, you’re my heart, my soul, my everything.I promise to always protect you, you make me whole, I am so blessed to be your dad, writing this has me tearing up, my goal will forever be to make you proud to call me your dad."

All you need to know about The Courtship star, Jaquan Holland

The 30-year-old is a Brookhaven, New York native who graduated from Syracuse University in 2014 with a communications and rhetorical studies degree.

According to the city's local news bulletin, he was a star sprinter on the Orange track-and-field team and still holds the school record for the indoor 200-meter with 21.09, which he set in 2013 and tied in 2014.

According to his official Instagram bio, he's since worked as a model in Los Angeles. Moreover, he has also been a teacher on Long Island.

As per The Courtship's official bio, Holland has come to seek love as he is "tired of the superficial dating scene." It reads:

"[Holland] ready to bring chivalry back and believes in meeting someone organically in person. His hobbies include photography, reading and the arts, as well as putting in the work to become the best version of himself to give to another person."

It continues:

"Jaquan doesn't care about a girl's status or how many followers she has - he cares about connecting on a deeper level with the right person."

Holland will compete against other compatible suitors on the show, housed in a castle in the countryside in England, traveling back to the 19th century on their quest for true love with horse-drawn carriages, boat rides on the lake, archery, and handwritten letters to communicate.

The Courtship will debut on NBC on Sunday, March 6, at 8 PM.

