Who was Charles Entenmann? Tributes pour in as revolutionary baker dies aged 92

Charles Entenmann passed away in Florida last month at the age of 92. His obituary stated that he was surrounded by his children in Key Largo.

Entenmann’s cause of death remains unknown, and details on the funeral are yet to be revealed. His company, Entenmann’s, provided more than 100 varieties of cakes, cookies, and other confectioneries.

Everything known about Charles Entenmann

Born in 1929, he was raised alongside his two brothers, and they worked in their family bakery. He was a Korean War veteran and a supporter and advocate for the Great South Bay YMCA.

Charles was also popular for funding research to improve water quality and habitats in the bay. His obituary says,

“After serving in the Army, Charlie, along with brothers Robert and William and mother Martha, took the family business, Entenmann’s Bakery, from Main Street, Bay Shore, NY, to grocers across America.”

The obituary mentioned that in his retirement, his passion for advancing a limitless energy source led to the development of a self-sustaining power cell in his Biosearch, LLC, research lab. He then started Biolife, LLC, which produces various healthcare products to stop bleeding.

Charles Entenmann was running the bakery Entenmann's with his family members (Image via Ron_on_the_pond/Twitter)

His father, William Entenmann, died in 1951, and his mother and brothers expanded the Bay Shore business throughout the region and then across the entire country. William was a German immigrant who opened the bakery in 1898 in Brooklyn.

William shifted the bakery to Bay Shore at his doctor’s recommendation when one of his children got rheumatic fever. His son, William Jr., then added home delivery routes.

The family sold the business to the pharmaceutical company Warner-Lambert for $233 million, which is valued at more than $1 billion in today’s world.

The brand is now owned by Bimbo Bakeries USA, a subsidiary of Mexican company Grupo Bimbo. The Los Angeles Times reported that Grupo Bimbo acquired the brand along with other bakeries in 2002 in a deal worth $610 million.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Charles Entenmann was familiar to everyone as the son of the founder of Entenmann's. He also helped take his family’s cakes and cookies from a small bakery in New York to grocery stores nationwide. The public expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about his death:

According to his obituary, he is survived by his daughter Susan Nalewajk, son Charles W. Entenmann, seven grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

