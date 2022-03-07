×
Create
Notifications

Who is Charlie Mumbray on The Courtship? At-home trainer who is a passionate baker

Charlie Mumbray from The Courtship ( Image via Instagram/charlie.w.mumbray)
Charlie Mumbray from The Courtship ( Image via Instagram/charlie.w.mumbray)
Muskan Sharma
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 07, 2022 12:46 AM IST
Feature

Mumbray is one among the 16 suitors who will be competing to win the reel princess, Nicole Remy’s heart on the upcoming show, The Courtship.

The 25-year-old Charlie Mumbray, known mainly as an at-home personal trainer, is also a baker and a model with a highly muscular body. Charlie has a chivalrous nature and is passionate about everything he does.

Meet Charlie Mumbray from The Courtship

Through his Instagram stories, Charlie has expressed his inclination towards baking. The Courtship suitor also nurtures his hobby of entertaining people by making funny TikTok videos and Instagram Reels. The trainer has also traveled alot, having spent three years of his life in many European countries, including Australia and Southeast Asia.

As a hobby, the small-town boy loves to ski and make people laugh.

Growing up in a small town like Kent, England, Mumbray has always valued relationships. He wishes to spoil whoever he dates with gifts and trips.

The reason why he has come to the reality dating show is to find love by dating a new woman, as in his small town everybody is familiar with each other.

For Charlie, family is a priority and he wants someone who shares the same sentiment. He is looking for someone who can share the kind of love he has seen between his parents.

The out-of-the-box concept of the show, The Courtship has gained quite the attention of viewers who are waiting to see what more the show has for them. The show is, perhaps, an interesting crossover of two widely popular shows, The Bachelor and Bridgerton. Filmed in the backdrop of a castle nestled in the English countryside, it features Nicole's love story in Regency-style.

Princess Nicole is tired of finding love in the modern world and has hopefully sought the elite British way. She will be looking for her lover amongst 16 eligible bachelors. The suitors will be seen competing to impress Nicole along with her family and ultimately marry her.

Also Read Article Continues below

The dating reality show premieres on March 6 at 8:00 p.m. EST on NBC

Edited by Gunjan
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी