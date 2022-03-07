Who is Charlie Mumbray on The Courtship? At-home trainer who is a passionate baker

Mumbray is one among the 16 suitors who will be competing to win the reel princess, Nicole Remy’s heart on the upcoming show, The Courtship.

The 25-year-old Charlie Mumbray, known mainly as an at-home personal trainer, is also a baker and a model with a highly muscular body. Charlie has a chivalrous nature and is passionate about everything he does.

Meet Charlie Mumbray from The Courtship

Through his Instagram stories, Charlie has expressed his inclination towards baking. The Courtship suitor also nurtures his hobby of entertaining people by making funny TikTok videos and Instagram Reels. The trainer has also traveled alot, having spent three years of his life in many European countries, including Australia and Southeast Asia.

As a hobby, the small-town boy loves to ski and make people laugh.

Growing up in a small town like Kent, England, Mumbray has always valued relationships. He wishes to spoil whoever he dates with gifts and trips.

The reason why he has come to the reality dating show is to find love by dating a new woman, as in his small town everybody is familiar with each other.

For Charlie, family is a priority and he wants someone who shares the same sentiment. He is looking for someone who can share the kind of love he has seen between his parents.

The out-of-the-box concept of the show, The Courtship has gained quite the attention of viewers who are waiting to see what more the show has for them. The show is, perhaps, an interesting crossover of two widely popular shows, The Bachelor and Bridgerton. Filmed in the backdrop of a castle nestled in the English countryside, it features Nicole's love story in Regency-style.

Princess Nicole is tired of finding love in the modern world and has hopefully sought the elite British way. She will be looking for her lover amongst 16 eligible bachelors. The suitors will be seen competing to impress Nicole along with her family and ultimately marry her.

The dating reality show premieres on March 6 at 8:00 p.m. EST on NBC

Edited by Gunjan