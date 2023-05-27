Who are Chip and Joanna Gaines? Target controversy explained as netizens demand Magnolia line to be pulled back amid Pride collection backlash 

Real estate celebrities Chip and Joanna Gaines were targetted by netizens as the conservative Christian couple got called out for continuing to do business with Target. A Twitter clip uploaded by Political columnist, Benny Johnson, on May 26, calling out the couple for continuing to do business with the controversial retailer went viral and has amassed over 5 million views online.

The clip, posted on Friday from a Florida Target outlet saw Benny Jhonson accusing Target of lying about taking back their pride collection aimed at kids. Benny also pointed out that right across the controversial lineup was the Hearth & Hand collection, Target's exclusive lifestyle store, which is a collaboration with Magnolia, Chip, and Joanna Gaines' home and lifestyle brand.

Benny Johnson



TARGET: "We removed Satanic items"



Reality: Here they are



TARGET: "PRIDE section is for Adults only"



Reality: Groomer child mannequins, toddler onsies, books



TARGET: "We relocated the PRIDE display"



Reality: Front of store, KIDS Section



Target's newly launched pride collection upset netizens all around America as users became extremely critical of the clothing line's focus on marketing LGBTQ+-themed garments to children. People were also shocked to discover that one of the designers who worked on the line was alleged to be a devout Satanist.

Netizens were enraged that after all the controversy, Chip and Joanna Gaines, who were devout Christians were still collaborating with Target. Some called them sellouts while others said that they should pull their products.

Chip and Joanna Gaines host the real estate reality show Fixer Upper

Chip and Joanna Gains, the hosts of HGTV's top-rated real estate reality show, Fixer Upper, have been a dynamic duo in the home improvement and design industry for over 12 years.

The couple's journey began after completing their education at Baylor University. They crossed paths when Chip Gaines brought his car to Joanna's dad's automotive shop to get his brakes fixed and Joanna Gaines was working in the office.

The meeting eventually led to the formation of a partnership in both their personal and professional lives. Capitalizing on Chip Gaines' knowledge of the real estate market and Joanna Gaines' keen eye for design, they embarked on a series of successful ventures centered around renovating and revitalizing homes.

The couple tied the knot in 2003 and in the very same year, bought and flipped their first house together. They then opened their first home accessory store, Magnolia Market, which shut down in 2005. The very same building later became the headquarters of Magnolia Homes, where they worked on real estate, home renovation, and interior design.

Years later, in 2013, Chip and Joanna Gaines launched their HGTV show Fixer Upper, where they worked with clients to rebuild and transform homes. The show was an instant hit and catapulted them into stardom.

Their success extends far beyond the screen. In 2015, the couple opened a Magnolia Market retail complex at The Silos, Waco, Texas. The building had multiple shops and restaurants.

Apart from this, the couple, who have a combined net worth of $50 million, has also gone on to launch, paint colors, furniture, and a bed and breakfast called Magnolia House.

They also put out a quarterly lifestyle magazine called The Magnolia Journal, a book named The Magnolia Story, a restaurant called Magnolia Table, and their very own cable Network called Magnolia Network.

Chip and Joanna Gaines further expanded their brand by collaborating with Target in 2017, to create Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, a line of home and lifestyle products.

Michael Ryan @0861moneymike @magnolia please pull your line out of @Target we all know you don't stand with their ideology, especially now @magnolia please pull your line out of @Target we all know you don't stand with their ideology, especially now

The couple who will soon celebrate 20 years of marriage on May 31, 2023, are loving parents to three boys and two girls.

Chip and Joanna Gaines did an interview with Oprah in 2021, where they openly spoke about their faith. Joanna Gaines talked about how she stays away from religion because she thought that God's connection with his creation was relational. She said:

"With the idea of religion, I shy away from that, my relationship with God, it's like no one else's.”

Chip Gaines talked about how he wasn't very extremely well-versed in the scripture and said:

"I'm not a theologian. I don't understand. We both grew up in pretty conservative Christian families, and we were brought up in Church in the very traditional sense. But I didn't love to open the Bible and read the Bible for hours a day.”

The Target pride collection had come under fire earlier this week

Target came under fire earlier this week on the release of their pride collection, which included tuck-friendly kids' swimwear and kids' clothing with slogans such as, "Girls Gays Theys" and "Bye Bye Binary."

Also, the revelation that one of the collection's designers was allegedly a Satanist deeply shocked people. Designer Erik Carnell who identifies as a gay transgender man, and runs a brand named, Abprallen was hired by Target to help with their pride collection.

T-shirts designed by Erik that said, "Satan respects pronouns" and its accompanying product description greatly upset a large majority of conservatives, who claimed that the designs were disturbing. The accompanying description on his website said:

"Satanists don’t actually believe in Satan, he is merely used as a symbol of passion, pride, and liberty. He means to you what you need him to mean. So for me, Satan is hope, compassion, equality, and love."

The T-shirt is currently sold-out on the official Abprallen website.

All of this combined led to users calling for a massive Target boycott.

