Who is Chloe Mrozak? Woman arrested in Hawaii over fake Moderna vaccine card

Chloe Mrozak from suburban Chicago is facing misdemeanor charges after allegedly using a counterfeit vaccination card that misspelled the “Moderna” vaccine. The woman was attempting to get into Hawaii for vacation the previous week without quarantining for 10 days which is a requirement.

Mrozak failed to follow the state’s coronavirus emergency proclamation, which states that visitors are required to show proof of complete vaccination or negative Covid- 19 results in order to roam the Hawaiian Islands freely.

MAGA lunatic Chloe Mrozak from Illinois was just arrested at Honolulu Airport after using a fake vaccine card to enter Hawaii and avoid travel restrictions and put “Maderna” on it instead of “Moderna.” Good, she can enjoy her vacation in jail.



Airport officials were skeptical of Chloe Mrozak as she arrived at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on August 23 with her fraud CDC card, according to a report filed at the Hawaii Attorney General’s office. The card claimed that Mrozak had received her first “Maderna” vaccine in Delaware.

Who is Chloe Mrozak?

The Illinois-native is a 24-year-old resident of Oak Lawn. Hawaiian investigators allegedly received a tip that Chloe Mrozak was attempting to bypass the state’s traveler quarantine regulations by uploading false documents under the Hawaii’s Safe Travels Program.

Fake Covid- 19 vaccination card (Image via Hawaii Department of Public Safety)

Chloe Mrozak flew to O’ahu, Hawaii in the Southwest flight on August 23, according to officials.

Tracking Mrozak down went on to be a tough feat as the hotel reservations she had made turned out to be false, according to official documents. She was eventually caught at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport when she arrived for departure on August 28.

After Chloe Mrozak landed herself in jail, she was transported to Queen’s for a Covid screening post her $2000 bail. She was then transferred to the Honolulu Police Department.

CBS Chicago reported that Hawaiian officials had arrested six U.S. citizens who attempted to travel to the state carrying fake Covid- 19 vaccination cards till now. The FBI had previously warned citizens that “misuse of a government seal comes with a $5000 fine or five years in prison.”

