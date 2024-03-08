Age-old fans of The Thundermans are thrilled to know that their favourite superhero family is returning for the new film, The Thundermans Return. Among this beloved cast is Chloe, played by Maya Le Clark. As the youngest member of the Thundermans family and being the last-born among five siblings, Chloe initially appears in season 2, episode 24 titled A Hero Is Born.

Close to her parents Barb and Hank Thunderman, Chloe became one of the most beloved figures on the show because of her endearing nature. Like the other Thundermans, Chloe possesses superpowers and aspires to be a superhero one day. She can teleport, a useful ability to possess for shenanigans to ensue.

Due to her superhuman growth spurts throughout the story, it is difficult to ascertain her exact age by looking at her. Chloe's role in the new film will likely see her in a more grown-up role. Originally introduced as a recurring character, Chloe joined the cast as one of the primary protagonists in season 4.

How was Chloe's journey in The Thundermans?

Expand Tweet

Chloe had multiple growth spurts and quickly developed throughout The Thundermans. Her actual age was vastly different from the age that she physically resembled. Chloe was born the same day her mother, Barb Thunderman got pregnant, and in season 3, episode 1 titled Phoebe vs Max: The Sequel, she had already resembled a four-year-old due to two successive growth spurts.

In season 3, episode 7 titled Doppel-Gamers, Chloe is revealed to be six years old. Moving ahead in season 4, episode 2 titled Banished, she goes to preschool and becomes a girl scout in episode 25, Side-Kicking and Screaming.

Even though it is difficult to ascertain her exact age, it is safe to say that despite being an infant or a young toddler, Chloe matured well physically and mentally because of her superpowers. Viewers can see where her narrative goes in the sequel.

How old is actress Maya Le Clark now, who played Chloe in The Thundermans?

Expand Tweet

Back when the series was released, actress Maya Le Clark was 2 years old, and played an infant Chloe. However, that was back in 2011.

As fans remain eager to see the follow-up reunion film, they will see 12-year-old Maya Le Clark reprise her role as Chloe, who is likely to be of similar age.

What is The Thundermans Return all about?

Expand Tweet

The Thundermans Return is set to deal with everyone's favourite superhero family taking on new challenges. The film's official synopsis on IMDb reads:

"It centers on the family as they begin a new era of superhero crimefighting. When one save goes wrong, the Thundermans are sent back to Hiddenville."

The movie features Kira Kosarin, Jack Griffo, Addison Riecke, Diego Velazquez, and Maya Le Clark in the titular roles. The Thundermans Return was filmed in early April 2023 and premiered on March 7, 2024 on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.

The film is a follow-up reunion to the popular comedy television show The Thundermans that aired from October 2013 to May 2018. The show focused on a superhero family that attempts to save the citizens of Metroburg city from meteor strikes.