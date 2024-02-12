Why The Thundermans season 5 is canceled? All to know

The Thundermans season 5 was canceled in 2017 right after the show ended its production for The Thundermans season 4. The Nickelodeon show began airing on the channel on October 14, 2013, and ran for four seasons until May 25, 2018. Created by Jed Spingarn, the show's cancelation was an unanticipated turn for its fans who were shocked The Thundermans was being pulled off air.

When Nickelodeon announced the cancelation of The Thundermans in 2017, fans were confused as to why the channel was pulling the plug on the beloved show. However, the channel never gave any official reason behind the cancelation of The Thundermans season 5.

However, fans of the series have been rejoicing after Netflix dropped an official teaser for The Thundermans Return, a continuation film for the popular TV series. The film is set to premiere on Paramount+ and all Nickelodeon channels on March 4, 2024.

The series, which had a huge fan following, showed the lives of the Thunderman family, who have superpowers. Living in the fictional town of Hiddenville, the family is trying to live a normal life without raising suspicions about their superpowers. Fans loved the series and its portrayal of the family's personal, social, and familial lifestyle. This was one of the reasons fans were shocked when they heard about the cancelation of The Thundermans season 5.

The sitcom is noted for its outstanding humor and gained an extensive, dedicated fan base throughout its broadcast. It also won several awards for its outstanding on-screen performance.

The Thundermans was created by Uptown Productions and Nickelodeon Productions and received average ratings across several platforms. The show is ranked highest in the Kids 2-11 and Kids 6-11 categories among all television series.

Will Nickelodeon ever make The Thundermans season 5?

The Nickelodeon Network released a statement on July 27, 2017, to J-14 on the cancellation of The Thundermans season 5. They expressed their unending appreciation for the show before discussing its cancellation.

The company said that The Thundermans, which ran for four seasons and 103 episodes, had "wrapped production" in 2017.

"We are incredibly proud of our dedicated and talented cast and crew, who have helped make the show one of Nick’s longest-running live-action sitcoms. Premieres will continue to air throughout 2018." The statement added.

The beloved Nickelodeon sitcom came to an end after completing over 100 episodes in 2017. Meanwhile, the show's cast expressed some skepticism over The Thundermans season 5 and its future when the production for season four began. That being said, they began accepting that the show was being pulled by the network and began sharing farewell messages on social media.

When the show's production ended in 2017, it was one of the longest-running live-action comedies on the network. The Thundermans ended with 103 episodes over a span of four seasons and five years. However, the channel made no comment about The Thundermans season 5 or gave an explanation for its cancelation.

The Thundermans movie in production: explained

A follow-up film titled The Thundermans Return, scheduled for release in 2024, was officially announced in March 2023. It is an upcoming American superhero comedic film that serves as a sequel to the television series The Thundermans.

Written by Eric Donald and Trevor Kirschner, the first teaser trailer was previously released. The film is set to premiere on Paramount+ and all Nickelodeon channels on March 7, 2024. Kosarin and Griffo reprise their roles as Phoebe and Max, respectively.

The official description of the film reads:

"The return of show favorites, new villains and familiar locations. After three years of fighting crime in their new city of Metroburg, The Thundermans are suddenly stripped of their assignment and sent back to Hiddenville. While Hank and Barb look forward to their return ‘home’, Chloe develops new friend groups, Billy and Nora enjoy a normal school life, and Max and Phoebe are determined to regain their superhero status.”

The Thundermans Return will premiere on all Nickelodeon channels worldwide and on Paramount+ in all areas on March 7, 2024.

All four seasons of The Thundermans are available to stream on various streaming platforms, including Hulu, Paramount Plus, Amazon Prime, and Netflix.

