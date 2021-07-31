Who is Chris Ardoin? All about the Zydeco musician who was shot while performing onstage in Louisiana

Zydeco musician, Chris Ardoin, was reportedly shot onstage during a concert in Louisiana on July 30th, 2021. The singer was immediately rushed to the hospital and is currently under treatment.

Ardoin was midway through his performance at Louisiana Mudfest in Colfax when the incident took place. He was reportedly headlining the show for the evening. The singer was reportedly shot in the back and suffered a wound to his right side.

The news was confirmed by his family members. Chris Ardoin’s wife, Kerri, took to Facebook to share details of the near-fatal shooting:

“Yes, unfortunately tonight he did get shot in the back on his right side while on stage. Doctors said thankfully he’s a built guy. The bullet didn’t penetrate his lung and stopped near his ribs. We are currently in the hospital.”

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office also elaborated on the incident in an official statement:

“There were thousands of people at the event and many of them immediately began trying to leave. There were hundreds of vehicles trying to leave at once, when we received a 911 call that there were two people with guns that jumped onto the running boards of a vehicle that was trying to leave.”

The sudden shooting caused immediate panic and chaos among the audience. A 14-year-old minor also fell victim to gun violence alongside Chris Ardoin. Officials found two people with guns at the scene and have already arrested the suspects.

Fans react to Chris Ardoin being shot onstage

Chris Ardoin is one of the most recognized names in the Zydeco music industry of Texas and Louisiana. The accordionist and singer is known for his unique fusions of zydeco, hip-hop, R&B and reggae.

The 40-year-old was born into a musical family on April 7th, 1981, in Louisiana. His father, Lawrence Ardoin, was a frontman of a French Zydeco band, while his grandfather, Bois Sec Ardoin, was a legendary Creole accordionist.

Chris Ardoin is one of the few contemporary artists who contributed to the creation of the nouveau zydeco style of music. He started playing the accordion at the tender age of two and formed his own band, Double Clutchin’, at the age of ten.

Ardoin rose to prominence with the release of the band’s debut album, That’s Da Lick, in 1994. He gained further recognition with their second album, Turn the Page, in 1997. Following his brother, Sean Ardoin’s departure from the band, Chris renamed the band NuStep.

The band went on to release five albums under the new name and gained immense success in the Zydeco music industry. Chris Ardoin was onstage with his band at the time of the shooting.

The incident left the Zydeco community in utter shock. Several fans took to social media to offer their prayers and support to the singer:

PRAYERS for noted Louisiana Zydeco artist, Mr. Chris Ardoin. He was shot last evening (7/30/21) at the conclusion of a concert performance in Colfax, LA. He remains in guarded condition at a nearby hospital at this writing! — Ralph Wilson (@RalphWilsonLA) July 31, 2021

WHO TF SHOT CHRIS ARDOIN?! — ✨sparkly marshmellow kitten (@killaakayyy) July 31, 2021

Wanna send prayers and love to @ChrisArdoin — F. Brentley (@kingbrentley) July 31, 2021

Prayers for Chris Ardoin for a full speedy recovery — J.Cole (@GorJess_88) July 31, 2021

Sending out best wishes to zydeco musican @ChrisArdoin for a speedy and full recovery - an innocent victim of a shooting, just playing music when it happened. — Nick Barber (@efsb) July 31, 2021

Wtf is wrong w y’all ppl🤦🏾‍♀️

I bet never in Chris Ardoin’s whole career he would thing he was gon get shot while doing sum he love to do. & y’all wonder why we can ever have nun!!!😐 Thank God he okay tho — susieQ💅🏽 (@dimpfaceted) July 31, 2021

Praying for Chris Ardoin🙏🏾🙏🏾 people really wild man — Nee🦋 (@sincerely_neshh) July 31, 2021

Man y’all say a prayer for Chris Bc if I loose Chris ardoin Idk wtf ima do — 𝚂𝚙𝚎𝚌𝚒𝚊𝚕 𝙺⚡️ (@kadecourvelle2) July 31, 2021

Who in they right mind would have the audacity to shoot Chris Ardoin?! 🥴🤦🏽‍♂️ — WOP! 🦇 (@RJ_Onlyy) July 31, 2021

They really shot Chris Ardoin at mudfest smh you can't do nothing these days — Hotboy Ronald (@gimme_the_keys) July 31, 2021

Somebody shot Chris Ardoin on stage last night. What the hell?! — Mia (@perfectlyMia) July 31, 2021

Now who done shot my man Chris Ardoin 😭😩 — Tete✨ (@TyanaYvette) July 31, 2021

Prayers up for Chris Ardoin 🙏🏿 — J-S.A.N.D. (@j__sand) July 31, 2021

As social media users continue to hope for Chris Ardoin’s recovery, it is likely that the constant encouragement will help the singer heal faster.

The musician is reportedly in a stable condition at the moment but will require some time to make a complete recovery.

