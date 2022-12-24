Who is Chris Olsen? The TikToker, Meghan Trainer, and Joshua Bassett celebrate birthdays together, leaving internet in a tizzy

TikToker Chris Olsen, American singer and songwriter Meghan Trainer and American actor Joshua Basset recently celebrated their birthdays together, which has left the internet ecstatic. Chris uploaded a bunch of pictures of the trio hanging out together wearing similar hoodies, and posing.

He captioned the pictures:

“IT’S OUR BIRTHDAY”

Chris, Meghan, and Joshua can be seen enjoying some ice cream as he also posted a video, of the same. One of the pictures uploaded by Chris shows the three wearing a hoodie with two childhood pictures and a hand-drawn figure.

They wrote their initials on the pictures and the figure as CO, MT, and JB. The hoodie also mentioned the date, being 12/22.

Chris Olsen, Meghan Trainer, Joshua Bassett wore identical hoodies to celebrate their birthday together. (Image via Chris Olsen/ Instagram)

Additionally, Chris also uploaded a video of the three enjoying, with a birthday song in the background.

Chris Olsen is a popular TikToker, who gained popularity for posting couple of challenge videos with his ex-boyfriend, Ian. The TikToker has more than 9 million followers on the short video sharing application.

Chris Olsen has been active on TikTok since April 2020: More details about the TikToker explored

Chris, the popular TikToker is 25 years old, as the influencer was born in 1997 in Washington DC, USA. Having completed his initial education in Washington, he aspired to become a celebrity, which made him start his online career at a young age.

Starting in April 2020, the TikToker now has a following of over 9 million on TikTok and more than 870,000 on Instagram. His presence at the 94th Academy Awards made him even more popular on social media.

At the same time, he also won the "Sexiest Man in TikTok" by People Magazine in 2020.

Additionally, all of his videos get millions of likes, comments, and views from followers who are religiously following his account for his latest updates. From family vlogs to daily routines to fun challenge videos, the TikToker gained a lot of popularity for posting funny videos with his friends and family.

His popularity has earned him a lot many collaborations with a number of brands, making his net worth roughly $500,000 as of 2022.

“Is this the next iconic trio?”: Netizens go gaga over pictures of Chris Olsen, Meghan Trainer and Joshua Bassett celebrating their birthdays together

As the social media users witnessed the pictures of the trio enjoying their day out on their birthdays, many wondered if they are the “next iconic trio.”

Netizens have been sharing and commenting on the pictures showing their excitement and thrill. A few commented and said:

titi @joshuascurls @PopCrave the trio i never knew i needed @PopCrave the trio i never knew i needed https://t.co/VJClB5iWrz

eli wants the birthday boy @vegasbassett JOSHUA BASSETT MEGHAN TRAINOR AND CHRIS OLSEN I LOVE YOUUUUUU JOSHUA BASSETT MEGHAN TRAINOR AND CHRIS OLSEN I LOVE YOUUUUUU https://t.co/cEIfeOvHfq

Mackenzie @lanitsunami333 Meghan Trainor, Chris Olsen, and Joshua Bassett celebrating their birthday together is the greatest thing I’ve seen today Meghan Trainor, Chris Olsen, and Joshua Bassett celebrating their birthday together is the greatest thing I’ve seen today

Many also shared images of their birthday cake.

Others commented on the post and called the trio the “holy trinity.”

Many social media users called the trio as the “holy trinity" on social media. (Image via Instagram)

Fans were also curious as to where they got the hoodie from.

Social media users loved the hoodie worn by the three friends on their birthday. (Image via Instagram)

While it is already known that Meghan Trainer and Chris Olsen are childhood besties, the world now wants to know more about the popular TikTok, Olsen.

