Who is Chris Sutton on 'The Bachelorette'? Commodities broker wants to have kids

Thirty charming bachelors arrive in Indian Wells hoping to find their better half in Michelle Young when Season 18 of The Bachelorette premieres on Tuesday, October 19th, on ABC. Fans are extremely excited for the new season of the hit dating series.

The official synopsis of The Bachelorette reads:

“A single bachelorette dates multiple men over several weeks, narrowing them down to hopefully find her true love.”

A refreshing candidate this season is family-oriented Chris Sutton. Read on to learn more about him.

Who is Chris Sutton on The Bachelorette?

Commodities Broker, Chris Sutton, is a polished southern gentleman turned California beach boy. Sutton is ready to find the right woman for him.

Chris' friends know him to be goofy and even tempered, but when it comes to relationships, he is serious about his feelings. When Sutton falls in love, he falls hard and deep.

28-year-old Chris is hoping to find an adventurous partner who is self-aware, kind and selfless. He has no "type," Chris falls in love with a person for their heart and soul rather than their physical appearance.

West Hollywood hunk Chris wishes to settle down and have kids in the next five years. He hopes to bring a positive impact to the world. Sutton truly believes that chivalry is not dead.

Chris has been known to give a mean Blue Steel face. Sutton absolutely loves to travel, and something that gets Chris really mad is burnt pizza.

About The Bachelorette Season 18

Thirty men are set to sweep Michelle off her feet this season. Last season showcased Katie Thurston, who accepted Blake Moynes' proposal in the season finale. Will Michelle be able to find love as well?

“I’m looking for my soulmate, my best friend, someone who is going to change the world with me.” - Michelle Young

Also Read

This season will show Young spending time with the contestants and seeing how her relationships with each progress. As the show continues, she learns shocking facts about the men on the show, leading to a lot of ups and downs.

To know more, catch the premiere of The Bachelorette Season 18 this Tuesday, October 19, at 8.00 PM (ET) on ABC.

Edited by Danyal Arabi