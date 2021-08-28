Who was Chris Wilson? "Lone Star Law" game warden dies at 43 due to COVID

Sergeant Chris Wilson has passed away due to COVID-19-related health complications at 43. He was reportedly admitted at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and died after a long battle with the disease.

The game warden from Texas is best remembered for his appearance on the Animal Planet reality series Lone Star Law. The news of his death was confirmed by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

A representative from the department told TMZ:

"Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Warden Sgt. Christopher Ray Wilson passed away August 26 after a valiant battle against health complications related to COVID-19."

Carter Smith, Executive Director of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, also issued an official statement on Facebook:

"Chris left this earth on the afternoon of August 26 after valiantly battling a series of health complications related to COVID. Chris was a big man with a big heart who left a positive impression and impact for all those fortunate enough to have worked and spent time with him over his 16 years of exemplary service to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and our grateful state."

Chris Wilson's remains were reportedly taken to a mortuary in Texas on Thursday night, as per TMZ. Other game wardens watched over his body as the sergeant was being prepared for his funeral.

A look into the life of Texas game warden Chris Wilson

Chris Wilson served the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for 16 years (Image via Animal Planet/YouTube)

Chris Wilson was a veteran game warden at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. He served in the department for 16 long years until his demise. He began his career in the 50th Game Warden Cadet class in Austin on January 1, 2004.

After his graduation on June 17, 2004, Chris was posted at the San Saba County, Region 7 District 2 as part of his first assignment. He was transferred to Bell County, Region 7 District 4 on September 1, 2012.

He worked in central Texas lakes, rivers, and ranch lands for 12 years and was promoted to the role of Sgt. Special Investigator on December 1, 2016.

Chris reportedly dealt with complex environmental crimes and resource-related cases. He also contributed to investigations into threats against game wardens and park police officers.

He even assisted with other critical incidents as per the requirements of the department.

More recently, he also assisted training staff at the Game Warden Training Academy and enjoyed helping future game wardens. He had a loving family that included his four children Tristen (17), Colby (16), Tyler (12), and Hailey (7), as well as his parents, Warren and Mary Ann Rinn.

Following his untimely demise, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department asked people to keep Chris Wilson's children and family in their thoughts. They also mentioned that he left a profound impact on the department:

"Chris Wilson proudly served our Home Ground as a State Game Warden with great purpose, pride, and dedication. With a big smile, a big presence, a big heart, and a big impact, he made our Department and our work better. His End of Watch leaves a hole in the hearts of many a colleague and many a Texan, all of whom are grieving the loss of his presence but grateful beyond words for the dignity, strength, and sacrifice of his service. May he rest in peace."

Chris Wilson will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and close associates. Colleagues and future generations alike will remember his contribution to Texas's wildlife and environment department.

