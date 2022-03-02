Who was Chris Wilson? Outback Wrangler star dies aged 34 in helicopter crash

National Geographic star and Outback Wrangler cast member Chris Wilson died on February 28 after his helicopter crashed in an isolated area of the Northern Territory of Australia.

Wilson was 34 years old at the time of death. Producer of Outback Wrangler, The Fordham Company, released a statement confirming the news, which read:

“Matt Wright, his family and team are absolutely devastated by the tragic accident yesterday in Arnhem Land. [They] are heartbroken by the loss of their best friend and highly respected colleague Chris ‘Willow’ Wilson.”

The statement also mentioned:

“Our love and thoughts are with Chris’ wife Danielle and two little boys Ted and Austin. Matt Wright and his team are assisting authorities with their investigations as to what caused this awful incident.”

Australian police were alerted about the crash just before 11 am on Monday, and the closest officers were sent to the site on King River. Police confirmed the death of Wilson upon their arrival in the evening.

Wilson’s travel partner survived the accident and was immediately taken to Royal Darwin Hospital and airlifted to Brisbane in critical condition on March 1. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau reported that they are still investigating the crash.

Everything known about Chris Wilson

Chris Wilson was mostly known for his appearance on the adventure show Outback Wrangler. The show is shot in remote areas of the Northern Territory and airs in more than 100 countries.

During the show, Wilson, along with Matt Wright and John Brown, commandeered helicopters, airboats, and other large vehicles into the deep reaches of the Outback NT, where they interacted with and relocated saltwater crocodiles.

Chris Wilson was mostly known for his appearance on the National Geographic show, Outback Wrangler (Image via willow_nt/Instagram)

Wilson and Wright traveled to Indonesia in 2020 to help the local authorities in removing a tire stuck around the neck of a 4-meter crocodile.

Wilson was described as a crocodile wrangler and outback adventurer on his Instagram account. It showcased a life spent mostly high above the ground in a helicopter in some of NT’s most beautiful locations.

Several local media industry members paid tribute to him, like David Connolly, the general manager of the Tipperary Group of Stations. Connolly paid tribute to Chris Wilson in a tweet and said:

“We lost a great man and a good friend in Chris ‘Willow’ Wilson yesterday in a Heli accident. Our thoughts are with his young family. Willow was a born and bred Territorian and drove and chased and caught most things possible. Its so sad….”

Wilson is survived by his wife Danielle and their two sons, Ted and Austin. Further details about his career and educational background are yet to be revealed.

Edited by Shaheen Banu