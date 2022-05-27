Who is Christi Dembrowski? Johnny Depp's sister supports actor by appearing in court final day of trial 

The closing arguments for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial are underway. According to the Independent, the jury will be extending their time to deliberate until next week.

The 58-year-old actor’s sister Christi Dembrowski appeared in court to show support for her brother today, May 27. As the closing arguments proceeded in court, netizens could see Christi Dembrowski, Depp’s sister and the first witness of the trial, sitting in court.

The Aquaman actress is being sued by Johnny Depp for $50 million after she stated in a 2018 The Washington Post op-ed piece that she was a survivor of domestic abuse. Although she did not name the actor, his lawyers and he claimed that the allegations took a toll on his career because it was strongly implied that she was talking about him. Heard has since countersued Depp for $100 million, claiming that she is not a liar and that he indeed abused her on multiple occasions during their marriage.

Everything to know about Johnny Depp’s sister Christi Dembrowski

Christi Dembrowski was born on December 21, 1960. Along with being younger brother Johnny Depp’s personal manager, she also worked as a production assistant and a film producer. She is part of Johnny Depp’s production company.

She has been working alongside her brother since his 1995 film Dead Man. She has also worked with him on other movies including Dark Shadows, Mortdecai and The Rum Diary. Sources claim that she shares a strong bond with him.

Christi Dembrowski on the stand talking about her brother Johnny Depp in his time with Amber Heard

Christi Dembrowski took the stand during the defamation trial to expand on her siblings’ abusive childhood. She said that their late mother Betty Sue Palmer physically and verbally abused their father, who never retaliated. She expressed:

“Dad never reacted when mom hit him or screamed at him. Basically he would let her scream and get it out and be done. The way you dealt with my mom, he always tried to keep the peace.”

The 61-year-old added that their mother would shout and throw things at her children and call them names.

According to Dembrowski, the siblings promised each other as children that domestic violence would never be part of their respective households. She said:

“As a young child, none of what was happening in our home felt good so as I got older, you know, both Johnny and I actually decided once we left we were never going to repeat anything ever similar to our childhood.”

Christi Dembrowski also refuted Amber Heard’s claims that Johnny Depp was a violent childlike drug addict. She shared that his drug addiction was never a concern. However, she later on conceded that she was concerned about the pain medication Depp had been taking.

She sent text messages indicating her concern for her younger brother to Amber Heard, one of which read:

“I love him so much but he needs help. I’m scared and I can’t deal.”

At the time of writing this article, the closing arguments for the two parties are currently being delivered. The attorneys on both sides of the case are tirelessly defending their clients.

