Who is Christine Connors on ‘Tough as Nails’? Meet ironworker who welded a school by herself

The latest season of Tough as Nails is all set to premiere this week. Fan-favorite TV host Phil Keoghan, who is the co-creator of the CBS show, will return to his hosting duties.

Tough as Nails Season 3 was shot at Red Beach in Camp Pendleton, California. The reality show welcomes 12 contestants who don’t think twice about rolling up their sleeves to get their hands dirty and work long hours to complete tough jobs. All the participants are the best workers in their chosen fields and they are going to use that professional talent in the upcoming season of the competition series.

One of these hard working individuals is Christine Connors, who is appearing on the show to prove that women are tough.

Who is Christine Connors?

The 29-year-old Tough as Nails contestant Christine Connors is an ironworker by profession. Born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, she currently lives in Glendora, California.

Connors has described herself as an ambitious, hardworking and funny person in her bio posted on the network’s site. The ironworker erects steel buildings, connects them and then rigs and welds the buildings. She believes that women are great welders, in fact, she proves it every day.

Speaking about her typical day, Connors said:

“Long, hard-working hours, heavy lifting, working at heights, welding.”

The Tough as Nails contestant feels proud of her work, especially when she once welded an entire school building by herself. According to Connors, every building she helped to build will always have a piece of her standing along with it.

About Tough as Nails Season 3

Connors has participated in Tough as Nails Season 3 to win the prize money of $200,000 which will make her financially stronger. In her bio, her answer to what makes her "tough as nails" is:

“I don’t let obstacles stand in my way, when I want to do something I go out and do it no matter what! Being tough isn’t just physical, it’s mental and emotional too.”

Tough as Nails is a competition series that tests the contestants’ agility, endurance, physical toughness and mental strength. To reach the finish line, they have to perform tough tasks. However, the eliminated contestants will not be kicked out of the show. They will be given a chance to earn additional prizes by participating in team competitions throughout the season.

Tough as Nails Season 3 premieres Wednesday, October 6, at 9.00 pm on CBS. Viewers can also watch the latest episodes on Paramount Plus.

