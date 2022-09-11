Who is Christine Ko? Meet the actor who plays Lily in The Handmaid's Tale Season 5

Christine Ko will be seen in the fifth season of The Handmaid's Tale, which is based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel of the same name. Season five of the dystopian drama will stream on Hulu from September 14, 2022.

The Handmaid's Tale is an American dystopian television series which follows the Second American Civil War wherein, a totalitarian state called the Republic of Gilead has overthrown the US government and has subjected its fertile women, also called Handmaids, to child-bearing slavery.

Like its origins, the series explores the themes of subjugated women in a patriarchal setup, and their fight to seek independence from slavery.

Ko, who was seen in Prime Video's Upload as Mandi, will essay the role of Lily, a former Martha who is now a leader in the Canada-based resistance movement.

Read on to find out more about Christine Ko from season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale.

The Handmaid's Tale's Christine Ko was an actress in Taiwan

Christine Ko is a Taiwanese-American actor who is set to appear as Lily in season 5 of Hulu's award-winning series The Handmaid's Tale. Ko is renowned for her roles in shows like Upload, The Great Indoors, and Dave, among others.

Prior to kick-starting a career in America, Ko briefly worked as an actor in Taiwan. She was born in Chicago and is the daughter of the late Taiwanese entertainer Frankie Kao. However, Ko was raised by her uncle and aunt in Georgia.

It was upon their suggestion that Ko traveled to Taiwan to give the industry there a chance. In an interview with NBC, she said,

"It was difficult for me because I had to act in Mandarin. Even though I spoke Mandarin at home, I had to pick up the language half way."

Ko returned to America and settled in Los Angeles for better prospects. But she was typecast and asked to put on an Asian accent during her auditions, something she found difficult owing to being brought up in the US.

Ko gained prominence in 2016 after she featured on the CBS show The Great Indoors and became a regular. She also guest-starred in the HBO comedy series Ballers and Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. She also worked on the 2020 Netflix film Tigertail.

In 2021, Ko starred alongside Justin Bieber in the music video for his song Hold On.

More information about The Handmaid's Tale season 5

Season 5 of the series will premiere with its first two episodes on Hulu on Wednesday, September 14, while the rest will be released on a weekly basis.

The new season will explore the aftermath of Commander Waterford's murder in June's life as Serena Waterford plots her revenge for her husband's death. The show will focus on Gilead's increasing influence in Canada as Luke and Moira try to bring Gilead down.

The Handmaid's Tale was created by Bruce Miller and is based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name. The first season premiered on Hulu in 2017, and won eight Emmy awards, including for Outstanding Drama Series, as well as the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series- Drama.

Poster of Elisabeth Moss in the series (Image via IMDb)

The series features actors Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Joseph Fiennes, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, and Samira Wiley, among others. Moss was the recipient of both the Primetime Emmy Award as well as the Golden Globe for her role as June aka Offred in the series.

Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale will premiere on Hulu from September 14.

