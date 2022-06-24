Who is Christopher Briney dating? All about The Summer I Turned Pretty star's girlfriend

Christopher Briney has been getting a lot of attention online following his appearance on Amazon Prime Video’s new series, The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Briney plays the role of Conrad Fisher on the show. Like the other lead cast members, fans are excited to learn more about the actor’s personal life.

Everything known about Christopher Briney’s girlfriend

According to his Instagram profile, Christopher Briney is in a relationship with Isabel Machado. It seems like they have been together for a long time and were spotted together on the red carpet of the NYC premiere of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Machado is a singer and actor who also harbors an interest in photography. The Chicago native’s Instagram feed is full of pictures she captured with an old film camera that was gifted by her father. Her profile also features photos of her with Briney.

In 2020, the actress finished her graduation from Pace University’s BFA in Acting For Film, Television, Voiceover, and Commercials. Briney also went to the same university and he may have possibly met Machado there. Isabel has gained recognition for her appearances on stage alongside TV series and movies. Her credits include a 2015 movie titled Akron.

Machado recently became popular after being recognized as Briney’s girlfriend. She does not have a Wikipedia page due to which details related to her date of birth and parents remain unknown.

Christopher Briney’s journey as an actor

Christopher Briney has appeared in various movies and TV series (Image via chrisbriney_/Instagram)

Born on March 24, 1998, Christopher Briney played the role of Conrad Fisher in Amazon Prime Video’s recently released series, The Summer I Turned Pretty. He began his career as an actor in a short film, Under the Covers, in 2018.

The Connecticut native wrote and directed a short film titled Paix in 2019. He announced earlier this year that he had been cast in a feature film titled Dali Land.

The 24-year-old is active on Instagram with around 210,000 followers. He finished his schooling at the Waterbury Arts Magnet School and shifted to New York City. He then enrolled at Pace University and studied BFA in Acting For Film, Television, Voiceover, and Commercials.

Apart from his work in film and television, he has appeared in several commercials and brand promotions. He has also performed in notable plays such as Hamlet, Radium Girls, The Library Play, and others.

Briney’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million and further details about his parents and early life are yet to be revealed.

The Summer I Turned Pretty: Release date and other details

Released on June 17, 2022, The Summer I Turned Pretty is a romantic drama series based on the novel of the same name by Jenny Han. The series has received positive reviews from critics and has already been renewed for a second season.

The new show features Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, Minnie Mills, Colin Ferguson, and Tom Everett Scott in the lead roles.

The plot focuses on Belly, who reunites with her friends alongside brothers Jeremiah and Conrad while going on an annual summer vacation to their family friends’ beach house and gets caught in a love triangle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far