Who is Colette Marino? All about Thomas Ian Nicholas' wife as she files for divorce after 14 years of marriage

Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas and his wife Colette Marino are getting separated. The latter filed for divorce on Thursday.

The court documents stated that Thomas and Colette have been separated since September 3, 2019, and mentioned irreconcilable differences as the reason. Nicholas’ representative has not yet commented.

Marino has also requested joint legal and physical custody of their children and aims to block the court’s power to grant support to any one parent. She also wants their prenuptial agreement to be enforced by the judge.

Everything to know about Thomas Ian Nicholas’ ex-wife

Colette Marino, also known as DJ Colette, is a DJ and vocalist. She is currently a resident DJ at SmartBar in Chicago, Illinois.

Marino began DJing in the early 1990s and helped form the all-female DJ group SuperJane in 1997. Other members of the group included DJ Heather, DJ Dayhota, and Lady D.

Colette was chosen to advertise Motorola’s cellular phones alongside Paul Van Dyk and Felix da Housecat in 2003. Her song used in the commercial won Dancestar’s Best Song Used in a Commercial for Motorola.

The 46-year-old’s album Hypnotized was the most downloaded house dance album on Apple’s iTunes Music Store in 2005. She also hosted the radio show, Maximum Rotation and has performed worldwide.

Her third album, When The Music’s Loud, was released in 2013 and received positive reviews. Billboard named the album one of the top 20 Dance Music Albums of 2013.

Thomas Ian Nicholas and Colette Marino’s relationship timeline

Although it is unknown how and where they first met, Thomas Ian Nicholas and Colette Marino tied the knot in 2007. They welcomed their son, Nolan River, in 2011, and their second child, Zoe Dylan, was born in 2016. Following the birth of their son, Nicholas stated in an interview,

“The first thing that Nolan did when he entered the world was grab one of the doctor’s tools out of his hands. We might just have a future doctor in our midst!”

When their daughter was born, the couple revealed what their son hoped to name his little sister. They said,

“Nolan really wanted me to name his little sister Princess Leia. Even though we’re all big Star Wars fans, we decided to name her Zoe Dylan. Nolan agreed as long as she becomes a Jedi.”

Thomas is a well-known actor, producer, and singer. He is famous for his performances in films like Rookie of the Year and Walt Before Mickey and the American Pie film series.

