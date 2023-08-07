Who created the You My Little Boo Thang TikTok song? Everything to know about the viral trend

TikTokers have gone gaga over the new You My Little Boo Thang song soon after musician Paul Russell released a small chunk of the unreleased song. The creator of the song, Paul Russell, posted it in June 2023, and since then, it has become the talk of the town, as it has left the users of the short video-sharing application hooked.

Social media users love the song’s catchiness and unique tune, so many have also been asking Paul to release the whole version of You My Little Boo Thang. However, the musician posted an update on July 4, 2023, saying he is “working on it.” It has become so popular that more than 40,000 videos exist on TikTok with the same audio.

TikTokers go gaga over Paul's You My Little Boo Thang (Image via TikTok)

The song was posted on June 28, 2023, but it has already received over 5 million views as it took over the internet. Many people have been using the song as their background song to post skits, fashion videos, and much more on TikTok.

“RELEASE IT. omg.”: Netizens react to You My Little Boo Thang as the song goes viral on TikTok

As the song, You My Little Boo Thang, went viral on social media, many have been actively posting about it and how they would love a full version of it. Since the snippet has been receiving a lot of positive comments from users, here is how the netizens commented on Paul’s video on TikTok:

Paul Russell, the song’s creator, has over 150,000 followers on Instagram and 330,000 on TikTok. The musician has released many tracks, including Ms Poli Sci, Hallelujah, Glossier, and Touristy Places.

However, at the moment, the musician has not revealed any details about the release of the full version of You My Little Boo Thang.