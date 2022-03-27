×
Who is Cruz Rock? American Song Contest singer has an interesting heritage

Singer Cruz Rock to perform in American Song Contest
Modified Mar 27, 2022 07:16 PM IST
International award-winning artist Cruz Rock will soon compete in the American Song Contest, a music reality show on NBC, on March 28, 2022.

Cruz Rock, whose music has appeared in movies like Los Domirriquenos 2, has an interesting heritage. He comes from a musical family and has been singing since childhood.

All about American Song Contest singer, Cruz Rock

Hailing from the Virgin Islands, Saint Croix singer Cruz Rock comes from a musical family. His mother is from Trinidad & Tobago, while his Puerto Rican-descent father is from the Virgin Islands. His father used to perform on shows with his sister on the island and has a huge fan base there.

At 5, Rock realized his gift and started pursuing his passion. The singer-songwriter learned his piano lessons from his father. Moreover, on his mother’s insistence, he joined the art colleges in America, CCAD, on scholarship and learned the confidence to perform on stage.

While studying, he realized that his “uniqueness” and background benefited him from other singers. This helped him build his “confidence to continue to pursue this dream relentlessly.” He started his musical journey and started performing in Ohio, New York, Florida and California.

Rock loves to meditate, do yoga, be in nature, play basketball, and kickboxing. The self-proclaimed introvert, the “first Latin Caribbean artist to break onto the international scene out of the Virgin Islands,” has won many accolades in his career so far.

Per his interview with escunited.com, the artist has been “honored to be the number 1 break-out artist in L3 Magazine of Canada.” He has even been awarded for his “sophomore album, Soul Rebel.”

Rock has also “featured on tracks with Grammy-winning artists like Beenie Man of Jamaica and Zion y Lennox of Puerto Rico.”

The singer decided to participate in the American Song Contest after he "collaborated with VH1's Love and Hip Hop Superstar Amara La Negra" in 2022.

The original song he submitted "was a blend of Reggaeton and Dancehall. It was smooth with a catchy Saxophone melody." The song has elements of "Caribbean, Latin, Pop and Funk."

With the dream to become a “Mega Super Star” in America, Rock is ready to give a power-packed performance in the American Song Contest and fulfill his expectations. His performance will air on Monday at 8 PM ET/ 7 PM CT.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
