Who currently plays Brady Black on Days of Our Lives? All to know

Brady Black, a beloved character on the long-running NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives, has captivated audiences since his debut. Brady Black has been portrayed by Eric Martsolf since 2008 and his journey in Salem has been filled with twists and turns, making him a central figure in the show's intricate storyline.

Eric Martsolf's portrayal has added depth to the character, keeping fans eagerly anticipating the challenges that lie ahead for Brady. As Days of Our Lives continues to weave its intricate narrative, Brady Black remains a central figure in the ever-unfolding drama of the iconic soap opera.

What happened to Brady Black on Days of Our Lives?

Brady Black's life in Salem has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride, encompassing love, heartbreak, and family drama. One significant storyline involved Brady's return to Salem to support his father, John, during a challenging time.

Kristen's arrest for stabbing Victor (John Aniston) set off a chain of events, leading to Brady getting shot while aiding Philip Kiriakis with mob-related troubles. As Brady navigated through romantic entanglements with Chloe, Philip, and Kristen, he faced challenges that tested his resilience.

From being framed for murder to dealing with custody battles, Brady's journey has been rife with emotional turmoil. His evolving relationships with various characters, including Nicole, Theresa, and Melanie, added layers to his character, keeping viewers hooked on his compelling story.

How many actors have played Brady Black on Days of Our Lives?

Brady Black's character on Days of Our Lives has followed a thrilling journey filled with love, loss, and family dynamics, and the character has seen a transition through different actors over the years.

Initially played by Alex, Max, and Dash Lucero from 1992 to 1994, Brady was later portrayed by twin brothers, Eric and Brandon Billings, from 1994 to 1999. Actor Kyle Lowder took on the role of adult Brady in 2000, but it wasn't until 2008 that Eric Martsolf assumed the character.

Who is Brady Black's mom on Days of Our Lives?

Staci Greason and Isabella Toscano Drake Hogestyn as John Black (Image via NBC)

Brady Black's lineage ties him to prominent figures in Salem. He is the son of Isabella Toscano (Staci Greason) and John Black, making him the grandson and heir apparent of the formidable Victor Kiriakis, a Greek tycoon with a powerful presence in the Days of Our Lives universe.

Brady Black's storylines through the years

Brady's storyline has been marked by pivotal moments that shaped his character. From his return to Salem as a rebellious college student to his battle with addiction and subsequent recovery, Brady's journey has been dynamic.

Notable story arcs include Brady's relationship with Chloe Lane, the revelation of Kristen's schemes, and the tragic events surrounding Madison James. The introduction of Theresa Donovan brought new challenges to Brady's life.

Recent developments

Currently, Brady Black's storyline involves his relationship with Kristen DiMera, who returned to Salem in disguise. Their tumultuous connection, coupled with Kristen's schemes and the revelation of her true identity, added fresh layers to Brady's narrative.

The series plot further explored Brady's involvement with Theresa Donovan and the complexities surrounding their relationship. As family dynamics shifted, with the return of characters like Melanie Jonas, Brady faced new challenges.

Viewers can watch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

