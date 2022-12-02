Who is Dalio? Wild Kanye claim about Kim Kardashian sparks raging online speculation 

Kanye West has continued to make news for his bizarre online behavior and controversial statements. Prior to getting his Twitter suspended once again for posting an image of the Swastika logo within the Star of David, the rapper also made certain claims about his former wife Kim Kardashian.

The musician posted a yearbook-like photo focusing on Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul and claimed that he caught Kardashian with the athlete. Kanye wrote:

“Let’s break one last window before we get outa [sic] here I caught this guy with Kim. Good night.”

RapTV @Rap JUST IN: Kanye West says he caught Chris Paul with Kim Kardashian JUST IN: Kanye West says he caught Chris Paul with Kim Kardashian‼️😳 https://t.co/5qftnYY3Kl

While the unconfirmed claim left social media users shocked, several people also pointed out the name “Dalio” written above Paul’s picture. The image sparked major speculation about Dalio’s identity and made people curious if West's claim hinted towards Kardashian having an affair with Paul or Dalio.

Some users further alleged that the photo on Ye’s Twitter was reportedly of American billionaire and hedge fund manager Ray Dalio and the name on the image was hinted towards his son Paul Dalio:

jay @Jacobkupp now my main question at the moment is what document looks like a yearbook and has both chris paul and ray dalio in it now my main question at the moment is what document looks like a yearbook and has both chris paul and ray dalio in it https://t.co/aaU4fBnI9x

Yasin 33 @ReaperZerk Ye (Kanye West) may have meant Paul Dalio, son of very wealthy and powerful billionaire Ray Dalio, not Chris Paul Ye (Kanye West) may have meant Paul Dalio, son of very wealthy and powerful billionaire Ray Dalio, not Chris Paul https://t.co/0tCn7qhOVh

Kanye West’s claim about Kim Kardashian came after the rapper landed in hot waters once again for openly sharing his admiration for Nazis and Adolf Hitler during an appearance on Alex Jones’ Infowars.

Everything to know about Paul Dalio and his family

Paul Dalio is an American screenwriter, director and composer. He is the son of hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio and the grandchild of New York-based jazz musician Marino Dallolio. The screenwriter was born on December 8, 1979, and reportedly grew up in Wilton, Connecticut.

His father is a renowned American investor and hedge fund manager who serves as the co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund. Ray Dalio founded Bridgewater in 1975 in New York and has served as the co-CIO of the organization since 1985.

Paul studied at St. Luke's School in New Canaan and received a bachelor's degree from the NYU Tisch School of the Arts dramatic writing program in 2004. He also earned his Master of Fine Arts degree from the NYU graduate filmmaking program.

It was during the program that Paul met his wife and collaborator Kristina Nikolova and his professor Spike Lee. The latter became Paul’s mentor and also served as the executive producer of his debut feature film Touched with Fire.

The film, inspired by Paul's own battle with bipolar disorder, premiered on SXSW 2015 and was released across theaters in February 2016. The film earned significant praise from critics and had a great impact on the issues surrounding mental health. It also earned 11 awards from various mental health organizations.

According to his website, Paul Dalio is currently working on a multi-media project based on the conflict in the Middle East. The project is reportedly produced by Spike Lee and Jon Avnet and will be a combination of short form, film and TV content.

In addition to filmmaking, Paul is also involved in public speaking and advocacy work with mental health organizations. He is currently based in New York with his wife and two children.

Twitter reacts to Kanye West’s claims about Kim Kardashian affair

Kanye West claims about Kim Kardashian sparked major speculation online (Image via Getty Images)

In one of his most recent controversial social media activities, Kanye West claimed that he “caught” his ex-wife Kim Kardashian with basketball player Chris Paul.

While he tweeted a photo of Paul in support of his claim, the rapper also focused on the name “Dalio” above Paul’s picture. The image sparked major speculation on social media and many took to Twitter to react to Ye’s allegations on Kardashian:

🧢 @inverthis kanye tweeting that pic of cp3 with "paul dalio" as the only text on it is acc pretty smart. if you look at the guy whos pic is above cp3s and what he does and what his son is called it makes more sense than cp3 ffs kanye tweeting that pic of cp3 with "paul dalio" as the only text on it is acc pretty smart. if you look at the guy whos pic is above cp3s and what he does and what his son is called it makes more sense than cp3 ffs

Billy Scafuri @BillyScafuri What if he was talking about Dalio? What if he was talking about Dalio? https://t.co/tn48QIFvWE

The Smoking Musket @smokingmusket i was going to go to sleep at a normal time like a normal human but now, because this site is somehow still running, i have to figure out what document has ray dalio above chris paul in yearbook format i was going to go to sleep at a normal time like a normal human but now, because this site is somehow still running, i have to figure out what document has ray dalio above chris paul in yearbook format

Demetrius Sullivan @demetrioso33

He might be talking about Dalio RapTV @Rap JUST IN: Kanye West says he caught Chris Paul with Kim Kardashian JUST IN: Kanye West says he caught Chris Paul with Kim Kardashian‼️😳 https://t.co/5qftnYY3Kl Why y’all instantly job to CPHe might be talking about Dalio twitter.com/rap/status/159… Why y’all instantly job to CPHe might be talking about Dalio twitter.com/rap/status/159…

billy joel with a menacing aura @letmedomyshow @kanyewest I am begging for someone to explain the source for this image. Why is Ray Dalio right next to Chris Paul in Kanye's yearbook @kanyewest I am begging for someone to explain the source for this image. Why is Ray Dalio right next to Chris Paul in Kanye's yearbook

Chicken Joe @TomAmato13 Call me crazy but I think he’s talking about Dalio Call me crazy but I think he’s talking about Dalio https://t.co/MeImsWJQGq

lauren @9x6qssg8zj Maybe it’s not Chris Paul but a play on words/images. Paul Dalio using the two names from the photo #not#cp3#pauldalio Maybe it’s not Chris Paul but a play on words/images. Paul Dalio using the two names from the photo #not#cp3#pauldalio https://t.co/Qy8HQ6X5Yp

Spade A Spade @Meerkreepin In the photo it says, Paul Dalio. @ye out here talking about the billionaires son, and just threw in Chris Paul to mix it up. Oh, wait…he just meant @CP3 In the photo it says, Paul Dalio. @ye out here talking about the billionaires son, and just threw in Chris Paul to mix it up. Oh, wait…he just meant @CP3

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Kim Kardashian will address Ye’s claims in the days to come. No official confirmation of the former’s connection with either Chris Paul or the Dalio family has been available so far and all speculations are based on online theories surrounding Kanye West’s claims.

Kanye's Twitter account has since been suspended for possibly violating the rules of the platform with his anti-Semitic remarks and actions.

