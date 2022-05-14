Who is Dani Jo Carter and where's she now? The eye witness recalls Diane McIver shooting in NBC Dateline Weekend Mystery

This week's Dateline Weekend Mystery episode will focus on the critical role of Dani Jo Carter, a family friend who was a eyewitness to the gruesome murder of Diane McIver at the hands of her husband.

The true-crime episode, reported by Josh Mankiewicz, is titled Deadly Detour and will premiere exclusively on NBC at 8/7c, May 14. Here's the official synopsis of the upcoming Dateline episode:

"When Atlanta attorney Tex McIver claims to have accidentally shot his wife Diane McIver, the local prosecutor questions his story."

The episode will not only shed light on the fateful incident in 2016, but it will also focus on the testimonies and interviews provided by prosecutors, police officers, friends, and family. The most important testimony of them all is that of Diane's best friend Dani, who was driving the getaway car and hence the only person to be present on the crime scene.

Who is Dani Jo Carter, and how is she related to Diane McIver's murder?

Dani Jo Carter was Diane McIver's closest friend for 40 years and almost like a family member. The two women had developed an extremely affectionate relationship after going through many things together like sisters.

Dani was driving the couple's SUV on the night of the shooting as they had spent the entire day partying and she was the only sober person amongst the three. After Claud “Tex” McIver fired the gun 'accidentally' and shot Diane in the back, Dani immediately drove to the nearest hospital which was Emory University Hospital. Her best friend sat beside her screaming horribly and bleeding profusely with the bullet still inside her before falling unconscious.

Tex proclaimed repeatedly that he had unintentionally fired the gun and Dani believed him so she did not call 911 after the incident. She drove him home after Diane died, and accompanied him while he made multiple calls to inform loved ones of what had happened.

However, Dani never saw Tex cry or be shocked because of the incident. She became skeptical after noticing his lack of emotions, and her suspicion further solidified when Tex seemed to focus on nothing but Diane's estate after her death. After her closest friend's tragic death, Dani spent torturous months overwhelmed by profound grief and mounting uncertainties.

Dani's role in the trial

In March 2018, Ms. Carter testified against Claud 'Tex' McIver during Diane's murder trial. She contradicted his earlier claim that the automobile had encountered a bump leading him to involuntarily squeeze the trigger by revealing that the car had been at a standstill.

Ms. Carter also told jurors that Tex had instructed her to modify their narrative after their arrival at the hospital. He had justified it saying that he didn't want Dani to be directly involved, and advised her to inform the authorities that she arrived at the hospital as a friend after the incident. Dani had chosen not to lie.

With the progress of the trial and new things coming to light, Dani became ready to punish Tex for her friend's wrongful death. Once she was convinced that he had committed a premeditated murder, she told Channel 2 Action News:

"I think he needs to be in hell."

She was later designated a co-defendant alongside Tex in a wrongful death civil lawsuit filed by Diane's estate for failing to contact 911 and saving her. However, she seems to have resolved the matter.

Where is Dani now?

Dani Jo Carter currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, where she works as a make-up artist and master cosmetologist. She seems to be attempting to move forward with life after tragically losing one of the people she loved most in the world.

Don't forget to watch the latest Dateline episode on NBC this Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 8/7c.

