Who is Danielle Levi? Kim Kardashian's personal stylist who was first introduced to Kanye West

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian gave an exclusive peek into the talent behind her iconic looks, Danielle Levi. Levi is one of the most renowned stylists who first got introduced to Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West.

Danielle's journey into the world of fashion started with her work as a stylist for Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West. Mel Ottenberg, Rihanna's erstwhile stylist, was the one who first introduced Danielle to Kanye.

Starting as an assistant to Kanye's stylist, Danielle worked her way up, eventually becoming his main stylist. It was through this connection that she was introduced to Kim, and the two have been working together closely ever since.

Danielle Levi is the one behind Kim Kardashian's iconic MET Gala look

In a recent episode of The Kardashian, Kim introduced Danielle to the world, saying:

“Danielle is my stylist, so she picks out my outfits and we go over our looks and she sources them. How am I going to walk into these meetings and tell everyone what I like and don’t like when it is her and I curating it together? I need her.”

However, Kim Kardashian is not the only celebrity Danielle has worked with as her past clientele includes Kanye West, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Brown, Rihanna, and many more.

Hailing from Jerusalem, Israel, Danielle didn't have many fashion influences around her. It was only when she moved to America as a teenager, she realized the impact of fashion. As Danielle couldn't really fit in at all with other kids, she started learning more about fashion, reading magazines, and watching music videos. In an interview with Forbes, she said:

“When I moved to America as a teen, high school was a culture shock. I was wearing modest, baggy linen clothing and everyone was dressed in Abercrombie. I didn’t fit in at all. I felt like an outcast and just wanted to connect with other kids and feel like I belong so I started to study fashion, read magazines, watch music videos.”

Although there's not much information about Danielle Levi's personal life, she has been linked with dating Israeli singer, Ben El Tavori since 2022. To note, the duo rarely share any glimpses of their romantic life on their social media accounts.

Danielle Levi's portfolio has been posted by significant fashion publications such as The Nines, CR Fashion Book, Stylectory, and more. She also has been featured in Forbes, Vogue, and other prestigious fashion publications.

Especially known for her work with Kim Kardashian as seen in the past several years, Danielle Levi has created some of the most iconic looks using her ability to mix high-end and low-end fashion pieces to create some unforgettable lewks.

Sharing her learnings, she told CB Fashion Book in June 2022:

“Style is a first impression, it’s how you’ll be judged before you even speak — never underestimate the value of this. It should reach the max level of expressing who you are and where you want to be."

The Kardashians season 3 was released on May 25, 2023, on Hulu.

