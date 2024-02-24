Who is Danny's father on General Hospital? Explained

In General Hospital, Danny Morgan's biological father is Jason Morgan. Born to Samantha ‘Sam’ McCall, Danny's life has been immersed in soap opera twists and turns from the moment of conception.

Over the years, various actors have taken on the role of Danny in General Hospital. TK Weaver, Porter Fasullo, and Zakary Risinger have successively brought this character to life, each contributing their unique touch.

As of 27 October 2023, Asher Jared Antonyzyn plays Danny Morgan on General Hospital.

Danny’s debut on General Hospital

Daniel Edward Morgan's journey in General Hospital began with a whirlwind of drama even before he was born. Samantha (Kelly Monaco) faced uncertainty about whether Franco or Jason Morgan was the father of her child.

However, the chaos escalated during delivery when Heather Webber orchestrated a scheme with Todd Manning to swap Sam's newborn with Téa Delgado's stillborn baby.

After some time, Jason discovered the truth and confronted Heather. In a desperate move, Heather threatened to harm the baby, but Jason intervened just in time to save Danny from danger.

Eventually, Danny was reunited with his true parents, Sam and Jason, bringing an end to the turbulent ordeal.

Character history and growth

Danny was the center of Sam's universe, receiving her utmost attention as she tried to move forward in life. However, her world came crashing down in June 2013 when Danny was diagnosed with leukemia. Desperate for a bone marrow transplant, Sam embarked on a search for a suitable donor, with friends and family initially ruled out.

In a surprising turn of events in September, Derek Wells emerged as a match. Unbeknownst to Sam at the time, Derek was actually Julian Jerome, her biological father. Julian's donation saved Danny's life, but he refused to bank any additional marrow to protect himself from his mob rival, Sonny Corinthos.

Despite Sam's resentment towards her father's actions, Julian's bond with Danny grew, and he promised to donate marrow if needed in the future.

In 2014, Sam faced another scare when test results hinted at Danny's cancer recurrence. However, it was later revealed to be a ploy orchestrated by Madeline Reeves to manipulate Danny's doctor, Silas Clay. Fortunately, subsequent tests confirmed Danny remained in remission.

As Danny grew, he formed a close bond with his older brother, Jake Webber, and enjoyed outings with his aunts, Molly and Kristina. Danny also cherished his time with the Quartermaine family, particularly his grandmother Monica.

Current storylines

On 28 February 2017, Sam welcomed her baby girl, deciding to name her Emily, affectionately called her Scout. In May 2019, Danny learned that Jason, played by Steve Burton, would move in with their family, joining Sam and Scout under one roof.

In 2023, Danny partook in the Halloween festivities alongside Georgie, Jake, and Charlotte, enjoying the tradition of trick-or-treating. However, the joyous occasion took a turn when Charlotte went missing, prompting Danny and the other kids to inform Valentin Cassadine of her disappearance.

Concerned, Danny recounted the events to his mother, Sam, and Dante, expressing worry over Charlotte's well-being.

In the February 2024 storyline, the still-underage Danny has found himself in trouble with the law after being caught drinking with friends in the park.

