Who is Dara Kravitz? All about Gilbert Gottfried’s wife and children as famed comedian dies aged 67

Renowned comedian Gilbert Gottfried passed away on April 12, 2022, after battling a long illness. He was 67 at the time of his passing.

The news of his demise was announced in an official statement from his family on Tuesday.

His family remembered him as a “wonderful husband, brother, friend, and father” and the “most iconic voice in comedy.”

Gottfried’s longtime friend and publicist Glenn Schwartz later confirmed to In Touch Weekly that the comedian suffered from myotonic dystrophy type 2, a form of muscular dystrophy. He died of Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia.

Gottfried leaves behind his wife, Dara Kravitz, and their two children, Lily and Max.

Everything to know about Gilbert Gottfried’s wife Dara Kravitz and their children

Gilbert Gottfried with his wife and children (Image via Bobby Bank/WireImage)

Dara Kravitz is a record producer with several years of working experience in the music industry. She reportedly met Gilbert Gottfried at a Grammys party in 1997, and the duo eventually started dating. The pair enjoyed nearly 10 years of romance and tied the knot on February 3, 2007.

Kravitz has collaborated with Gottfried several times in the past. She served as the executive producer of the 2005 comedy special Gilbert Gottfried: Dirty Jokes and produced her husband’s The Amazing Colossal Podcast.

Kravitz appeared in a 2017 documentary titled Gilbert alongside her husband. As per In Touch Weekly, she also worked as a stand-up comedian, podcaster, and voice work actor, in addition to being a record producer.

Kravitz once told the New York Times that she found Gottfried “adorable” during their first meeting:

“I looked at him, like, ‘Who is this guy?’ He looked sad and lost and childlike. I thought he was adorable.”

The couple appeared together on a 2013 episode of ABC’s Celebrity Wife Swap. Ahead of the show, Kravitz called her husband a “gentle genius,” adding that she knew she would never find “anyone else like him.”

Kravitz welcomed her first child with Gottfried, daughter Lily Aster Gottfried, on June 13, 2007, in New York.

During an old interview, the comedian said that his daughter is on TikTok and introduced him to the platform:

“My daughter, she’s on TikTok. So she got me on TikTok, I have no idea what it is. I’m like talking to somebody’s grandmother about TikTok. And she’ll say, ‘I want you to do this little dance step,’ which, of course, I can never do. So I was already making stuff with her, and [the video] was like the next step.”

Gottfried and Kravitz welcomed their second child, son Max Aaron Gottfried, on May 18, 2009, in New York.

Kravitz once shared that their son is named after her grandmother Mildred and her husband’s father Max.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh