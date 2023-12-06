Who is Darius Garland? Everything about the star as he joins New Balance 

New Balance, one of the leading American sportswear and sneaker brands, has welcomed Darius Garland into its ever-growing family. The addition of the 2022 NBA All-Star was announced on November 29, 2023, by the American brand's official site.

The signing adds to the growing roster of New Balance ambassadors, including Kawhi Leonard, Cameron Brink, Tyrese Maxey, Jamal Murray, Zach Levine, and Dejounte Murray.

The partnership is aimed at fostering the brand's commitment to individuality and respect for athletes. The move also enhances NB's drive towards enlisting players who are sources of motivation both on and off the courts.

Darius Garland is a professional basketball player who plays for Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland is a 23-year-old American professional basketball player signed to the Cleveland Cavaliers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Born in Gary, Indiana, to Winston Garland, a former professional basketballer, he developed a love for the hoops game at an early age, scoring his first basket in the second grade.

He joined the Athletic Amateur Union in the fourth grade. In eighth grade, he joined the Brentwood Academy Varsity basketball team, averaging 17 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game in his freshman year.

In his sophomore year, he was accorded the title of MVP at the King of Bluegrass Holiday Classic after scoring 23 points in the title game.

In 2017, he started playing college basketball for Vanderbilt due to its proximity to his home and his fondness for head coach Bryce Drew. In March 2018, he was named Gatorade Tennessee Player of the Year and a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy.

Garland recorded 11 assists at the 2018 McDonald's All-American Game. He also participated in the Jordan Brand Classic and the Nike Hoop Summit.

Garland was selected as the fifth pick in the 2019 NBA draft for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Garland made history as the first player born in the 2000s to make his NBA debut.

He earned his first NBA All-Star honors in 2022, where he scored 21.6 points per game, 7.8 assists per game, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 46.2% within the field and 41.0% beyond the arc.

More on the partnership

The Cavalier team star was formerly signed with Nike, the shoe giant, and his partnership with the NB brand is a bold move for the 168 billion-dollar brand.

Darius Garland for New Balance (Image via New Balance)

The partnership between the NBA All-Star player and New Balance is coming in the wake of signature moves from other NBA All-Stars to less popular shoe brands—Kyrie Irving has signed a multi-million dollar deal with ANTA, a Chinese brand.

On the partnership, the All-Star basketball player says:

"New Balance is a family brand and it felt that way from the first conversation. The brand's commitment to individuality and their respect for athletes to be themselves is something I deeply respect."

Additionally, New Balance’s official statement on the partnership reads:

"Darius is a dynamic guard known for his exceptional ball handling, quick directional changes, excellent court vision, and prolific shooting from all around the court. We couldn't be happier to have Darius on board."

The New Balance brand has expanded its reach into basketball, a sport dominated by Nike. From the series of signings with A-list basketball players, it can be deduced that the American brand hopes to solidify its stance in the hoops game.