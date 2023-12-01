5 best Air Jordan sneakers of 2023

Air Jordan, the brainchild of the collaboration between Nike and the legendary basketball player, Michael Jordan, is regarded as one of the greatest sneakers in the world with a worldwide cult following.

The rich heritage of this franchise dates back to the '80s when the iconic Air Jordan 1 made its grand entry into the sneakers industry, changing the status quo of regular athletic kicks, with its endearing colorways and sleek silhouette.

Over the years, these highly acclaimed Air Jordan silhouettes have become must-haves for sneakerheads, athletes, and fashion enthusiasts. The pairs have been spotted on celebrities including Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Mark Wahlberg, Will Smith, Jason Sudeikis, and a host of others, demonstrating the sneakers' great influence on pop culture.

Since the beginning of 2023, there have been countless releases of jaw-dropping Air Jordans sneakers that have created international buzz. The trend-setting Air Jordan 4 "Thunder" and the Air Jordan 1 KO are among the lineup of impressive silhouettes released.

Below is a carefully curated list of the five best Air Jordan sneakers released in 2023.

Best Air Jordan sneakers released in 2023

1. 2 low "sky orange" sneakers

The 2 low "sky orange" sneakers (Image via Nike)

These chic sneakers are recent iterations of the Jordan 2 franchise, embodying a unique colorway of sky orange that envelopes the suede upper, contrasted by purple accents that run from the inner to the heel of the sneakers, with red detailing visible on the iconic swoosh logo embossed on the sneakers.

The brand's expertise is displayed in the neat stitches and perforated detailing, paying homage to contemporary designs

These sneakers were released on August 10, 2023, and sell for 150 US dollars on the brand's website.

2. 4 "Thunder" sneakers

The 4 "Thunder" sneakers (Image via Nike)

These fashionable kicks released in May, are the brand's fresh take on the 2006 original, giving a more refined look in a sleek black nubuck material constructed on the upper, alongside yellow detailings on the forefoot, eyelets, and quarter panels. Additionally, a polyurethane cushioned midsole in a dichromatic color of yellow and black is embedded to provide optimum comfort, while the durable outsole offers stability.

These fashionable shoes are priced at 210 US dollars on the brand's website.

3. 1 KO "True blue"

1 KO "True blue" (Image via Nike)

This low-top silhouette draws inspiration from the OG '80s Air Jordan sneakers, commemorating the historical feat of the franchise. These kicks are dressed in an eye-catching blue hue, accented by gold hue highlights on the swoosh logo, toe cap, and leather collars.

These retro-inspired low-tops were released on September 9, 2023, and sell for 150 US dollars on the brand's website.

4. 1 low "Concord"

The 1 low "Concord" (Image via Nike)

These two-layered leather trainers, which are part of the brand's spring collection, are mainly covered in a white leather base that extends to the sides, toe cap, and ankle area. The patent leather in a black hue exudes versatility and sophistication.

The popular swoosh logo in black matte leather is embellished on both sides of the sneakers, while the brilliantly white colored outsole not only provides excellent traction and grip but also complements the dichromatic upper.

These fashion-forward kicks were released in September and are priced at 120 US dollars on the brand's website.

5. Travis Scott 1 low "Olive"

The Travis Scott 1 low "Olive" (Image via Nike)

These women's exclusive sneakers collection are products of the collaboration between the "Antidote" hitmaker, Travis Scott, and the shoe giant, inspired by the 2019 Jordan 6 collection.

These kicks feature a unique colorway of sail, red, medium olive, and black hues coupled with a black suede fabric constructed at the upper. The cushioned midsole in a creamy sail hue and the lugged outsole in an olive hue are tailored to ensure comfort and stability on various surfaces.

These stylish shoes were released in April 2023 and are priced at 180 US dollars on the brand's website.

These sought-after shoes are available in limited quantities. Shop them before they get sold out.