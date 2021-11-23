Who is Darrell Brooks? All about the person of interest identified as Waukesha Christmas Parade suspect

Darrell Brooks has been identified as a person of interest and alleged suspect of the Waukesha Christmas Parade car crash incident that left five dead and more than 40 people injured.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson initially mentioned that a person of interest had been placed in custody but did not reveal any details relating to the individual. NBC News later confirmed the identity of the person and stated that he was being questioned by the police.

Reuters @Reuters ‘Today our community faced horror and tragedy in what should have been a community celebration,’ Waukesha city mayor Shawn Reilly said after a sports utility vehicle sped through a Christmas parade killing at least five and injuring several others reut.rs/3x8AY78 ‘Today our community faced horror and tragedy in what should have been a community celebration,’ Waukesha city mayor Shawn Reilly said after a sports utility vehicle sped through a Christmas parade killing at least five and injuring several others reut.rs/3x8AY78 https://t.co/VnaCZ1V4E3

A crumpled red Ford Escape SUV similar to the red SUV involved in the tragic incident was also found in a parking space near Brooks’ home. Authorities reportedly shot at the vehicle as it attempted to speed through the crowd during the parade.

However, it has not been revealed if the driver has been injured by the open-fire. Meanwhile, investigators have also suspected that the person of interest was rushing after fleeing from another crime scene that likely involved a knife fight.

Darrell Brooks is allegedly a convicted felon

Darrell Brooks is a 39-year-old man from Wisconsin, who has been identified as a person of interest in the Waukesha Christmas Parade rampage incident. He goes by the alias Mathboi Fly on social media and is reportedly a rising rapper.

As per court documents, the man is allegedly a convicted felon and has a long criminal history in Wisconsin. He was recently released on a $1000 bond on November 5, 2021, after being charged with misdemeanor for resisting a police officer, felony bail jumping and battery, disorderly conduct, reckless endangering safety as well as domestic abuse assessments.

Jonathan Lee Riches @R_I_C_H_E_S I'm the 1st person on Twitter to post a mugshot of Darrell Brooks who plowed his vehicle into a crowd of people today during a Christmas Parade in Waukesha Wisconsin. I'm the 1st person on Twitter to post a mugshot of Darrell Brooks who plowed his vehicle into a crowd of people today during a Christmas Parade in Waukesha Wisconsin. https://t.co/eeCS0JTaVv

In a separate case filed in July 2020, Darell Brooks is facing felony charges for recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm. His very first case dates back to 1999 when he was convicted with felony for substantial battery.

He also faced charges for possession of marijuana in 2002 and 2011 as well as charges for obstructing an officer in 2003 and 2005, respectively. Darrell Brooks reportedly posted rap music videos on YouTube but his channel has since been taken down.

Rudy Triana @RudyRender #Waukesha #waukeshaChristmasParade Sometimes the smallest of clues would have framed him, had he not been caught tonight. Darrell Brooks aka 'Mathboi Fly' also featured his red Ford vehicle in one of his music videos. #darrellbrooks Sometimes the smallest of clues would have framed him, had he not been caught tonight. Darrell Brooks aka 'Mathboi Fly' also featured his red Ford vehicle in one of his music videos. #darrellbrooks #Waukesha #waukeshaChristmasParade https://t.co/XCiudrGqto

In one of his now-deleted music videos, the man was seen performing in front of a red SUV, a vehicle that is currently being investigated for suspected involvement in the Waukesha Christmas Parade crash.

According to Heavy, Darrell Brooks’ SoundCloud account mentions that he was born in Milwaukee and raised in a “dangerous” west side neighborhood of Washington Park. He reportedly turned to the streets following multiple legal battles and later ventured into music.

He reportedly released his first mixtape in the summer of 2014 and claimed to be the “best underground artist in his city.” Meanwhile, his legal charges continued to rise over the years.

Sumner @diamondlass99 Darrell Brooks Jr. is the man allegedly behind the awful SUV attack that happened in Waukesha, Wisconsin over the weekend that killed 5 people and left over 40 more injured. Waukesha Christmas Parade Attack Suspect Was Out On Bail For Domestic Abuse & Darrell Brooks Jr. is the man allegedly behind the awful SUV attack that happened in Waukesha, Wisconsin over the weekend that killed 5 people and left over 40 more injured. Waukesha Christmas Parade Attack Suspect Was Out On Bail For Domestic Abuse & https://t.co/T5XOLgpOHb

As of now, it remains to be seen if he will be proven guilty in the Waukesha Christmas Parade case. According to Forbes, Darrell Brooks has been charged with four counts of intentional homicide in relation to the incident, at the time of writing.

What happened at the Waukesha Christmas Parade?

Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy left five dead and over 40 injured (Image via SportsCircusInt./Twitter)

On Sunday, November 21, 2021, a group of school bands, dancing troupes of grannies and several families with children gathered together to march through the city of Waukesha for a Christmas parade.

Unfortunately, a red SUV suddenly crashed the barricades and rushed through the crowds, leaving multiple people dead and injured. Heartbreaking footage from the tragic scene showed people stranded on the road in critical condition.

At least 12 children and 11 adults were immediately transported to local hospitals, with the number of injured individuals rising to 48 and fatalities revolving around five. Following the tragedy, Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly issued an official statement addressing the situation:

"Today we experienced a horrible, senseless tragedy. I walked in the parade at the beginning. I saw all the happy children sitting on the curb. I saw all the happy parents behind their children. I can still see the smiling faces."

Meanwhile, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul added that the incident was “sickening” and justice will be served to everyone affected by the tragedy.

