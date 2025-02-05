Who was David “Ace” Cannon married to? All about his wife and kids as beloved host of ‘Ace and TJ Show’ passes away at 56

Radio show host and musical artist David “Ace” Cannon passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at the age of 56. The cause of his death remains undisclosed at the time of writing.

Cannon’s former employer, HITS 96.1 radio, an iHeartMedia station, announced the news. They shared that the deceased was "an important part of so many people's lives, providing companionship and laughter to his many listeners and colleagues."

Amid his demise, several fans, friends, and associates poured their tributes via social media. For instance, the official account of David “Ace” Cannon’s show, The TJ & Riggins Show, wrote on Facebook:

“Our prayers are with our brother. We are devastated by the news… We love you, Ace.”

The post also shared “prayers” for David Cannon’s family members comprising his wife Amanda, ex-wife Shonnette, two sons Cade and Dax, and sister Piper. His daughter Payton passed away in a car accident in 2020.

David’s sister Piper Wilson also shared the news via social media on Tuesday night. She requested the followers to “Please keep my family in your prayers as my brother, David “Ace” Cannon passed away today.”

Everything you need to know about David “Ace” Cannon’s personal life

According to a Tyla report in February 2023, David “Ace” Cannon met Amanda Cannon, 24 years his junior, in the summer of 2017. At the time, she was on a journey of self-discovery after her wedding to her college sweetheart was called off. Later, the couple tied the knot in January 2021.

During a February 2023 interview with the outlet, Amanda revealed it was “love at first sight” for her, while he ended up finding love again even though he previously pledged not to marry again, after his divorce from his first wife, Shonnette. In June 2023, the couple welcomed their baby son.

“Not every age gap relationship is predatory, I approached him. Love is love, you can love someone much older or younger. Maybe our souls met in a different time. I knew who he was, and I walked up to the bar and introduced myself. We traded numbers and we hit it off, we were instantly attracted to each other,” Amanda recalled about their first meeting.

Meanwhile, David “Ace” Cannon added:

"I had been divorced a while, I was living alone in this apartment. I was sitting on my own eating fish tacos, and she came over and introduced herself. I was obviously instantly attracted to her beauty, but I knew there was a big age difference. I never in my wildest dreams thought that someone that beautiful would be interested in me."

Amanda mentioned that after spending the summer of 2017 together, they made their relationship official and called each other their “significant other.” She also shared how her mother and Ace were of the same age and that they were often mistaken for father-daughter.

While the internet trolled Amanda for being an alleged “gold digger,” she dismissed the same and noted how Ace had his vasectomy reversed so that they could have a baby. David “Ace” Cannon’s wife also refuted the speculation that their baby would have “something wrong with him” because of the parents' age gap.

"People make comments like he won't be around for the baby for very long. You're not promised your parents forever, he could live until he was 90. I'm not concerned about him being an older dad - maybe he'll just take more naps," Amanda shared back then.

More about David “Ace” Cannon

David “Ace” Cannon had been a radio show host and DJ for over three decades based out of the Lake Norman area in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was one half of The Ace & TJ Show alongside Ritchie “TJ” Beams, which aired from 1993 to September 2024, and was rebranded to The TJ & Riggins Show, thereafter.

Before 1998, the comedy radio talk show was broadcast in Louisiana and Alabama, before moving to North Carolina. The syndicated morning show aired on various radio stations including 95.1, 96.1, and most recently 104.7. Ace and TJ met in 1991 when they were both working at KQID Alexandria LA.

The radio DJ was also a philanthropist who was part of the nonprofits including Ace & TJ’s Grin Kids and Payton’s Promise, founded in 2020. The latter was set up in honor of David “Ace” Cannon’s late daughter Payton who died that same year in a car crash at the age of 21.

