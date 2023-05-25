Who was David Brandt? Tributes pour in as viral Ohio farmer dies at 76

David Brandt, the Ohio farmer and a "soil health pioneer" behind the viral “it’s honest work” meme passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in a car crash. He was 76 at the time of death. Brandt was a notable figure in the agricultural community because of his dedication to soil health and sustainable farming techniques.
David was a proponent of no-till farming which follows the procedure of growing crops without disturbing the soil. The Ohio farmer dedicated his life to educating others about the climate and environmental benefits of the technique.
The farmer became widely recognized beyond the local agricultural community in 2012. He went viral for his poignant comments about his hard work and career during an event held on his farm by the Natural Resources Conservation Service. David said during the event:
“It ain’t much but it’s honest work.”
This statement carried a sentiment that was turned into a meme years later on Reddit, endorsing the value of hard work. Aside from his legacy as a farmer and a notable figure of joy on the internet, David also served as a Marine Corps veteran in Vietnam.
Internet leaves tributes for Ohio farmer David Brandt
On Thursday, May 18, David Brandt was injured in a car crash in Urbana, Illinois. As per the Ohio NoTill Council, the 76-year-old was ejected from his truck during the crash. David’s death hit the farming community hard, and the online community who knew him for his meme is also mourning his death.
Individuals beyond the agricultural community have shared words of condolence. Many thanked the Ohio farmer for being a remarkable trailblazer, educator, mentor, and philosopher, and for the legacy he left behind. Some also praised David Brandt’s passion for helping farmers learn about soil health and inspiring farmers in general.
David Brandt was the co-founder and President of the Soil Health Academy. The Academy shared a post on Twitter to honor his passing.
Terry Cosby, the chief of the Natural Resources Conservation Service also extended his condolences. He said that David will be terribly missed by NRCS staff across the country and especially in Ohio.
David Brandt enjoyed his "It ain't much" meme
David’s relatives said that he enjoyed the meme that was made out of his remark on his occupation, and did not object to it at all. In his meme, he was clad in overalls while standing in a field. The Ohio farmer did not know what a meme was until a bank teller showed him the image on her cellphone.
He was said to be determined to educate farmers about conservation agriculture and how it can improve soil health.
David Brandt grew up on a farm, but after his father died in a tractor accident, their farm had to be sold to pay taxes. David and his wife, Kendra, started no-till farming in 1971 in an attempt to cut costs.
As a farmer, David grew soybeans, wheat, and corn, while also raising cows and pigs. He ran a seed-cleaning business as well as a cover crop seed company on his 736-acre farm in Ohio’s Carroll.
Due to his conservation farming practices, David was the recipient of several awards. This included the Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award by the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation and the Man of the Year Award by Ohio Agriculture.