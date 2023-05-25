Who was David Brandt? Tributes pour in as viral Ohio farmer dies at 76

David Brandt, the Ohio farmer and a "soil health pioneer" behind the viral “it’s honest work” meme passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in a car crash. He was 76 at the time of death. Brandt was a notable figure in the agricultural community because of his dedication to soil health and sustainable farming techniques.

David was a proponent of no-till farming which follows the procedure of growing crops without disturbing the soil. The Ohio farmer dedicated his life to educating others about the climate and environmental benefits of the technique.

Four Skin (formerly Five Skin) @VaultHunterRyRy

1951-2023



You may know him from this now famous meme, but he was so much more than that.



World renowned Ohio farmer, Vietnam veteran, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend; Dave leaves behind a legacy that will continue to make the world a better place.

The farmer became widely recognized beyond the local agricultural community in 2012. He went viral for his poignant comments about his hard work and career during an event held on his farm by the Natural Resources Conservation Service. David said during the event:

“It ain’t much but it’s honest work.”

This statement carried a sentiment that was turned into a meme years later on Reddit, endorsing the value of hard work. Aside from his legacy as a farmer and a notable figure of joy on the internet, David also served as a Marine Corps veteran in Vietnam.

ARISTHODLE LABS @aristhotle



You will be missed David Brandt



There is no more honest work than that of the meme



He was a Purple Heart recipient for his efforts in Vietnam as part of the marines

🫡 gmYou will be missed David BrandtThere is no more honest work than that of the memeHe was a Purple Heart recipient for his efforts in Vietnam as part of the marines gm You will be missed David Brandt There is no more honest work than that of the meme 😢He was a Purple Heart recipient for his efforts in Vietnam as part of the marines 🫡 https://t.co/mZBuGPGflM

Internet leaves tributes for Ohio farmer David Brandt

On Thursday, May 18, David Brandt was injured in a car crash in Urbana, Illinois. As per the Ohio NoTill Council, the 76-year-old was ejected from his truck during the crash. David’s death hit the farming community hard, and the online community who knew him for his meme is also mourning his death.

Individuals beyond the agricultural community have shared words of condolence. Many thanked the Ohio farmer for being a remarkable trailblazer, educator, mentor, and philosopher, and for the legacy he left behind. Some also praised David Brandt’s passion for helping farmers learn about soil health and inspiring farmers in general.

Russell Hedrick @CoverCropNC He was kind good man that share his success and failures to make the world a easier place for us younger farmers. I hope you are at peace with Kendra. #TheGodfather David Brandt

Drocif @Drocif RIP Meme Legend David Brandt

Naomi Andrews @NaomiForOK



What a legacy to leave behind David Brandt inspired more than just conservation & the no-till movement—the figurative seeds he planted inspired an entire generation of people to keep doing work we can be proud of—even if it never brings us fortune or fame

Lyudochka @lidalur Dave is no more. A farmer, a trail blazer, a teacher, a mentor, a philosopher, an inspiration to us all, a father of Regen Ag. and a meme, of course. David Brandt changed the world by simply farming his little piece of land in Ohio and telling all who were open to hear about it.

Not today, plague rats. 🕛 @GuerrillaVille David Brandt (November 16, 1946 – May 21, 2023) was an American farmer known for working on sustainable agriculture techniques, no-till farming and cover crops. He was a pioneer in regen ag, dedicated conservationist, and champion of soil health. His passing is a huge loss.

Jimmy Emmons @LongLiveTheSoil We have lost the Godfather of soil Regeneration as we know it. I had the honor of presenting him with the First. "David Brandt Soil Legacy Award. Long Live David Brandt"

Blake Vince @blake_vince Today I lost a great friend and mentor, Mr. David Brandt from Carroll Ohio. I will miss him greatly. A finer Gentleman will be hard to find. He has inspired so many. A true Soil Care taker.

His legacy will last forever. The memory of his laughter propels all of us forward!

Travis Cummiskey @PotsyPastures Regenerative farming lost a pioneer. But the meme will live forever. RIP David Brandt.

David Brandt was the co-founder and President of the Soil Health Academy. The Academy shared a post on Twitter to honor his passing.

Soil Health Academy @AcademySoil We are heartbroken to learn of SHA co-founder and first SHA President David Brandt's recent passing. David's passion for helping farmers learn about soil health and for just helping farmers in general was inspiring. We were so blessed to be able to call him a friend and mentor.

Terry Cosby, the chief of the Natural Resources Conservation Service also extended his condolences. He said that David will be terribly missed by NRCS staff across the country and especially in Ohio.

Natural Resources Conservation Service @USDA_NRCS Soil health advocate and regenerative ag leader, David Brandt, passed away this past weekend. Chief Cosby shares some words of remembrance.

David Brandt enjoyed his "It ain't much" meme

David’s relatives said that he enjoyed the meme that was made out of his remark on his occupation, and did not object to it at all. In his meme, he was clad in overalls while standing in a field. The Ohio farmer did not know what a meme was until a bank teller showed him the image on her cellphone.

He was said to be determined to educate farmers about conservation agriculture and how it can improve soil health.

David Brandt grew up on a farm, but after his father died in a tractor accident, their farm had to be sold to pay taxes. David and his wife, Kendra, started no-till farming in 1971 in an attempt to cut costs.

The soil health movement will be continued across the nation by David's followers. (Image via Ohio No-till Council)

As a farmer, David grew soybeans, wheat, and corn, while also raising cows and pigs. He ran a seed-cleaning business as well as a cover crop seed company on his 736-acre farm in Ohio’s Carroll.

Due to his conservation farming practices, David was the recipient of several awards. This included the Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award by the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation and the Man of the Year Award by Ohio Agriculture.

