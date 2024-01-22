Who did David Gail play on 90210? Character explored as the actor dies aged 58

Actor David Gail passed away at the age of 58, as announced by his sister Katie Colmenares on Friday, January 19, 2024, according to People Magazine. The cause of the actor's death wasn't revealed at the time of writing this article. Gail was known for his role as Stuart Carson in the TV drama Beverly Hill, 90210.

In her statement on Instagram, his sister called David her "wingman" and "best friend" who was always by her side and "ready to face anything and anyone" with her.

"Missing you every second of every day forever," David Gail’s sister wrote, alongside a picture of them hugging." Katie wrote on Instagram.

She added that the hugs will never be the same for her noting that she will continue holding him close to her heart every day. She added that her brother was a “gorgeous, loving, amazing, fierce human being.” Katie Colmenares also mentioned how there will never be another sibling like him, using broken heart emojis.

Everything you need to know about David Gail’s role in Beverly Hills, 90210

According to IMDb, Beverly Hills, 90210 was an American teen drama TV series created by Darren Star. Often referred to by its short title 90210, it ran from 1990 to 2000. The show was about a group of friends living in Beverly Hills, California trying to navigate through life from their school days into adulthood.

In 1991, David Gail was introduced on the Fox show as an extra named Tom, a bellboy in episode 15 of the first season, A Fling in Palm Springs.

However, in season 4 (1993-1994), David Gail appeared as Stuart Carson, the fiancé of one of the protagonists Brenda Walsh, played by actress Shannen Doherty. David Gail appeared in episodes 6 to 10, and later in the season finale episodes 20 and 21.

As per the show’s wiki fandom, Stuart Carson was a 24-year-old heir to a business empire who was set up on a blind date with Brenda Walsh. It was Brenda’s father Jim who set them up with his boss Larry Carson’s son, Stuart.

Eventually, he became a recurring character in the fourth season (for 8 episodes) as Brenda’s date-turned-boyfriend. The duo immediately connected and ended up spending a lot of time together. Later, Gail’s Stuart spontaneously proposed marriage to Brenda at her parents' wedding anniversary, to which she said yes.

However, their engagement was short-lived and the pair ended up remaining just friends. Initially, Stuart Carson came across as a well-bred, courteous young man, sure about his future. However, later in the show he was stuck during a trip with Brenda and fans saw a different side to his character. Many claimed at the time that he came across as whiny, ill-mannered, and someone suffering from an inferiority complex, thus resulting in their break-up.

When Dylan, one of the other key characters played by Luke Perry met Stuart he realized that he knew him from his alcoholic days. At the time, Stuart used to be a drug dealer and a shady club owner. Dylan even revealed the news to Brenda’s twin brother Brandon, played by Jason Priestly.

Apart from playing Stuart Carson’s role in 90210, David Gail also appeared as Dr. Joe Scanlon in the medical drama General Hospital's spinoff, Port Charles. The Tampa native also played the character of Dean Collins in the 1996 TV drama Savannah.

He has had cameos in TV shows Growing Pains, Doogie Howser, M.D., The Round Table, Robin’s Hoods, and Murder, She Wrote in the early 1990s, as per his IMDb page.

He also appeared in a few movies including Some Girl, Bending All the Rules, The Belly of the Beast, and Perfect Opposites among others.