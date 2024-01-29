Who did David Gail play in General Hospital spin-off Port Charles? All to know about the late actor's role

General Hospital spin-off alum David Gail passed away on January 16, 2024, at the age of 58.

David Gail is an American actor who is best known for his role as Dr. Joe Scanlon in Port Charles which is a General Hospital spin-off.

The role was initially played by Michael Dietz and was later passed onto Gail, who held onto the role from July 1999 to August 2000. He played the character in more than 200 episodes of the show.

Besides Port Charles, the actor has several other acting credits to his name that include shows like The Round Table, Beverly Hills, 90210, and Savannah.

The news of his death came as a surprise to his fans as it was all of a sudden. One of the first people to share the news of his passing was his sister Katie Colmenares.

On January 21, 2024, she shared a picture of her and her brother on Instagram and captioned the photo saying:

"There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me the bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another."

David Gail's role in General Hospital spin-off Port Charles

Port Charles is a television soap opera on ABC. The first episode of the show was aired on June 1, 1997, and the last one was aired on October 3, 2003.

Port Charles is a General Hospital spin-off and the events of the show take place in the fictional city of Port Charles, New York.

In the show, David Gail plays the role of Dr. Joe Scanlon and takes after Michael Dietz who played the role before him. Gail played the character between July 1999 and August 2000 after which the role was again passed on to Alex Mendoza.

During his stay in the show, Gail managed to make an impact with his acting up until the very last day. It is unclear as to why he had to leave the show early. However, some reports suggest that he was going through some personal issues during that time.

What was David Gail's cause of death?

As soon as the General Hospital spin-off alum's death was made public knowledge, fans began to speculate the reason behind the actor's death. For several days there was no official confirmation regarding his demise.

However, it was later revealed that David Gail had died of a cardiac arrest. A representative of the family shared this piece of information in a press release.

They further added that when emergency personnel had initially found the General Hospital spin-off alum, he was in a very bad state. He was not responding at all. However, they tried to bring him back through CPR and defibrillation, but to no avail.

After this Gail was put on life-support and remained so for several days before passing away on January 16, 2024.

In an exclusive statement made to People magazine, a representative of the actor's family said:

"David will be remembered for his love of acting and his absolute passion and dedication to his friends and family. He possessed a unique quality that made everyone feel special in his presence."

David Gail was last seen in The Hollywood Mom's Mystery in 2004. After that, there has been no sighting of the actor on screen.

