5 Best films and TV shows starring David Gail

Hollywood actor David Gail of Beverly Hills, 90210 and the General Hospital spinoff Port Charles fame passed away recently at the age of 58. The news of his sudden demise was confirmed by his sister, Katie Colmenares, in an emotional Instagram post on Saturday, sharing how Gail will be missed by his close ones.

The actor's death, reported to be due to "complications from sudden cardiac arrest," has already brought tributes pouring in from fans and co-workers on social media. Born in Tampa in 1965, David Gail started his career with regular work on TV, appearing on such shows as Growing Pains, Murder She Wrote, and Doogie Howser, M.D.

However, he is best known for his multi-episode arc on Beverly Hills, 90210. Remembering the talented and versatile actor, here are some of his best-known works.

Best features and shows from David Gail

Beverly Hills, 90210

David Gail had a multi-episode arc on Beverly Hills, 90210, where he played Stuart Carson, a paramour of Shannen Doherty’s Brenda Walsh. He played the role for eight episodes. In the series, the duo were set up on a blind date by their parents and got engaged after only two weeks of dating. Following this, they attempted to elope in Las Vegas before Brenda began to have second thoughts regarding their engagement.

Port Charles

After Beverly Hills, 90210, Gail became a prolific figure in the 1990s and reached the pinnacle of fame by starring in the General Hospital spinoff, Port Charles (1997). David Gail was cast as Dr. Joe Scanlon in 216 episodes during the 1999–2000 season. He was a love interest for the main character, Dr. Karen Wexler. Gail was the second of three actors to play this role.

Bending All the Rules

Gail also had a prominent role in the 2002 movie Bending All the Rules, where he starred as Martin, one of the two men vying for the affections of Kenna, the leading lady played by Colleen Porch, opposite Bradley Cooper. Keena was a free-spirited photographer with no intention of romance. However, tables turned when she landed a show at a gallery, and the handsome DJ Jeff made a play for her affections, as did successful businessman Martin.

Savannah

Gail played Detective Dean Collins in the American prime-time television soap opera Savannah. The series follows the story of a trio of friends challenged by outside forces and each other, especially when an unexpected accident takes place and they find themselves in the middle of a murder mystery. Gail played the role of a detective investigating the case in the TV show.

Robin's Hoods

Robin's Hoods is an American drama series that aired in first-run syndication from August 22, 1994, to March 13, 1995. The story follows Brett Robin, a prosecutor whose husband is a policeman. When he is murdered, she learns that he bought a bar and hired five first-time offenders to work there as part of their parole. After his death, Robin takes it upon herself to keep the bar running, and the five employees help her using their criminal skills. David Gail played a prominent role as Eddie Bartlett in the series.

Remembering David Gail

David Gail was mourned by numerous colleagues and close friends. Director and producer Peter Ferriero, the host and producer of the Beverly Hills 90210 Show podcast, uploaded clips from Gail's appearances on his show, remembering the actor. He remembered Gail as a "kind human" and shared,

"He was filled of life and incredible stories. I am grateful I got to know. I am so saddened for your loss, and the world’s loss. He was a gift to us all."

Gail's death was announced by his sister in an Instagram post where she fondly remembers him not only as her brother but also as her wingman and best friend.

David Gail is survived by his son, Guthier, mother, and sister.

