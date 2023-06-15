Who is David Gelb? Know all about the Stan Lee documentary director

A brand-new Stan Lee documentary directed by David Gelb is scheduled to arrive on Disney+ on June 16, 2023. Stan Lee first premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, where it managed to garner stunning reviews from both viewers and critics, earning Gelb much praise for his artistic vision.

The documentary will celebrate the legendary American comic book writer, editor, and publisher who was responsible for the invention of the Marvel Universe. He built a legacy by creating iconic characters such as Spider-Man, Ironman, Black Panther, X-Men, the Fantastic Four, Ant-Man, Nick Fury, The Incredible Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, Silver Surfer, and numerous others that have, since their creation, taken the world by storm.

Gelb's new documentary will not only shed light on Stan Lee's past but also spotlight his passion to create and write and his rise to fame. The documentary promises to be not only insightful but also encouraging and quite motivational.

Stan Lee's director David Gelb has previously directed numerous documentaries

David Gelb is an American film director who was born in Manhattan, New York. The director comes from an affluent family, as his father, Peter Gelb, is the general manager of the legendary Metropolitan Opera, and his paternal grandfather, Arthur Gelb, was a former managing editor of The New York Times.

Upon graduation from the prestigious University of Southern California, Gelb decided to follow his passion and tried his hand at numerous low-budget productions as a second unit director. However, it wasn't until 2011 that the director bagged his first major project, Jiro Dreams of Sushi. The documentary film, unfortunately, did not do well among the audiences.

But this failure did not disappoint Gelb, and he continued to work harder towards his goals, which eventually led to him bagging the wildly popular American science fiction horror The Lazarus Effect. The director was also noticed by the streaming service Netflix which later enlisted him with the task of directing the incredible documentary series Chef's Table.

Following the stupendous popularity of Chef's Table, directing documentaries in general became Gelb's niche. He then went on to direct several documentaries, including A Faster Horse (2015), Street Food (2019), Marvel's 616 (2020), Wolfgang (2021), A Spark Story (2021), and Poached (2022).

In 2016, David Gelb married Christine D'Souza, who is the principal of the A24-backed production and talent management firm, 2AM.

More about David Gelb's upcoming documentary Stan Lee

Marvel Entertainment recently released a trailer for the upcoming documentary, which has piqued the interest of die-hard Marvel fans and comic book fans in general. Stan Lee gave birth to some of the most beautifully crafted characters and storylines that the world has ever seen. His accomplishments and his legacy are certainly something that can never be erased.

Now that Marvel itself is creating a documentary on the legend, fans are very excited to see Lee in "his own words". The documentary, directed by David Gelb, will entail the background and the creative processes of Lee and encourage the viewers to take a deeper dive into the life of Stan Lee, the man behind his fame and fortune.

The insightful and thought-provoking documentary is sure to be an immediate classic that fans certainly can't forget.

Stan Lee will premiere on Disney+ on June 16, 2023.

