Who is David 'The Bullet' Smith? AGT: Extreme contestant performed 8,000 cannon shots across 15 countries

David 'The Bullet' Smith, famously known as 'human cannonball', impressed all three judges with his daredevil stunt on NBC’s America's Got Talent: Extreme. The Guinness record holder received ‘yes’ votes from Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana after his 90-feet high Ring of Fire shots.

After adjusting the cannon according to the direction of the wind, David 'The Bullet' Smith climbed into the cannon’s mouth. He was then shot from 0 to 74 mph in less than half a second. Smith passed through the center of the ring and landed safely on the net, leaving the judges and the audience speechless.

All about David 'The Bullet' Smith

After being eliminated from the quarterfinals of America’s Got Talent season 7, David ‘The Bullet’ Smith returned to AGT: Extreme to redeem himself and put up a much bigger show for the audience and the judges.

David ‘The Bullet’ Smith has been working as a professional human cannonball for the last 20 years. As a second-generation cannonball player, Smith took over this art from his father, David Smith Sr., at 19 years of age.

According to the official website, the highest-flying human cannonball in the world has so far performed 8,000 cannon shots in 15 countries.

He currently has six Guinness World Records to his name with the record of highest cannonball shot and the farthest cannonball shot under his belt. He has broken his own world record four times.

David 'The Bullet' Smith recently created a new distance world record at Raymond James Stadium in celebration of the Sea of Thieves video game launch by Xbox. In 2018, after being shot 195 feet in Tampa, Florida, he set a record for the farthest distance.

He broke the Guinness World Record for farthest human cannonball shot on March 10, 2011 in Milan, Italy. In 2019, Smith achieved the greatest height of 89 feet in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Before showcasing his stunts on America’s Got Talent, the stuntman has also appeared on Discovery Channel’s The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, NASCAR events, TV show GLEE, Tim Burton's movie Big Fish, and Vans Warped Tour.

His father, David Smith Sr., ran away with the circus to become a flying trapeze artist and formed “Rock Smith Flyers” with his wife Jean Smith. After winning the Circus World Championship in London, England, in 1976, Smith Sr. decided to become “Cannonball Smith.”

Smith Sr. performed the stunt at various places throughout his career. Each of their seven kids has been fired from the cannon. Now, his son David 'The Bullet' Smith is carrying the family tradition forward and is trying to accomplish one feat after another.

