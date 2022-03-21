Who is Deac Conti? Reality star returns to Temptation Island Season 4 in upcoming episode

Temptation Island is back with its fourth season. The first episode of the new season premiered March 16 on USA Network.

Surprisingly, the reality TV show is bringing back its Season 2 single Deac Conti. The Naples native was seen in the trailer for the series' upcoming episode.

Apparently, Conti is yet to find love and is back to try his luck in Season 4.

Temptation Island puts four couples facing relationship issues on an island filled with 24 singles. The goal is for the couples to resist temptation in an environment that tests the strength of their bond.

Off-camera life of Deac Conti from Temptation Island

Deac Conti is an entrepreneur in his mid-20s with a stable job as a sales representative at Groupon.

The Naples native has a bachelor’s degree in Communication and Entrepreneurship from Florida Gulf Coast University.

Conti has worked at many jobs before his reality TV appearance. He once worked as a server in Bleu Provence of Naples.

Conti also worked part-time as an accounting coordinator at B-Squared Advertising in 2018. He started working at Groupon in 2020.

Additionally, Conti owns a small business called Parody Merch, where he sells basic hoodies and T-shirts.

The Season 2 single also describes himself as a "mama’s boy."

Deac Conti does not mind breaking any couple’s relationship

In Season 2, Deac Conti entered Temptation Island with high expectations of finding his better half. However, his experience did not match his expectations.

He told Naples Daily News before Season 2 kicked off:

“I’ve never been one to chase love, but it’s like, if I go into this and find love, so be it.”

Conti believes that no couple can fall for temptation if they are truly in love with each other. In his eyes, if he causes a couple's breakup in the course of the show, he is actually doing them a favor since they aren't really in love.

The upcoming episode of Temptation Island will air on March 23 on USA Network at 10:00 p.m. EST.

