Who are Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie? Meet the co-hosts of The CW’s Christmas Around the USA 2022

CW has some very special Holiday classics scheduled for this Christmas season and fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Christmas Around the USA and many more shows.

Christmas Around the USA will be released on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 8 pm ET. The two-hour long episode will be broadcast again on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at the same time.

Christmas Around the USA will be hosted by actor Dean Cain and author Laura McKenzie, showcasing how Christmas is celebrated around the different states of America. The holiday-special will focus on the various holiday traditions and festive seasonal displays in US households.

Meet the hosts of Christmas Around the USA

Dean Cain

Born in 1966, Dean Cain is originally from Mount Clemens, Michigan. He never met his biological father, Roger Tanaka, who left Dean's mother before Dean was born.

Dean moved to Los Angeles when he was just a 3-year-old, with his mother, actress Sharon Thomas, and was adopted by Sharon’s husband Christopher Cain. Dean went to Santa Monica High School and later enrolled at Princeton University to get a BA degree in History. He set a football school record with 12 interceptions during his time in college.

He joined the Buffalo Bills football team in 1988 but was soon relieved of his job due to a knee injury. After a failed NFL career, Dean decided to join Hollywood and appeared on popular programs like Beverly Hills, 90210. His 1993 ABC series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, made Dean (playing the role of Clark Kent/ Superman) a popular household name. It also helped him land other popular roles in series like Dogboys.

Cain appeared in nine big films in 2010 like Bed & Breakfast and Hole in One. He is also known for hosting Ripley's Believe it or Not!, Masters of Illusion and Bloopers. He was sworn in as a reserve police officer in Idaho in 2018, where he currently works. Dean was knighted by Queen Mia Dorsett this year on May 1, 2022.

Dean has a son named Christopher with his ex-girlfriend, model Samantha Torres. He will now be seen hosting Christmas Around the USA.

Laura McKenzie

Laura McKenzie is a 59-year-old who hails from Kansas City. She grew famous in 1980s as a NBC reporter because of her two-minute Travel Tips and her on-air travel recommendations in the Sunday newspaper.

She wrote and acted in 42 Republic Pictures home videos made as a travel guide, which helped her win Billboard Magazine's "Video of the Decade" award. She then featured in American Adventurer, the longest-running adventure show with 270 episodes.

McKenzie has also been featured in many movies like Red Sun Down and Chill Factor. She is a two-time Emmy winner for her TV series Laura McKenzie's Traveler (in 2009 and 2010) and has earned many Telly Awards, Hermes Awards and Davey Awards.

Laura has been featured on many classic shows like Exposing the DaVinci Code, Baby Animals and The DaVinci Code Tour. She was the spokesperson for Best Western Hotels for four years. She has published many books under the Donning Publishing agency titled Travel Tips London, Travel Tips Paris and Travel Tips Los Angeles.

Christmas Around the USA is produced by Associated Television International. Fans can watch the special Christmas show on December 15, 2022, on the CW network.

