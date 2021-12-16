Who was Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia? Flow LA Movie and his wife die in plane crash

Puerto Rican music producer Flow LA Movie, aka Jose Angel Hernandez, passed away in a tragic plane crash on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The crash also claimed the lives of his partner Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia and their four-year-old son, Jayden Hernandez.

According to Telemundo, the horrific incident also killed six other passengers, including crew members Veronica Estrella (26), Luis Alberto Eljuri Tancredo (47) and Emilio Herrera (32) as well as U.S. nationals Keilyan Hernandez Pena (21), Yeilianys Jeishlimar Melendez Jimenez (18) and Jesiel Yabdiel Silva (13).

The flight took off from La Isabela International Airport and was scheduled to arrive in Orlando, Florida. However, the Gulfstream IV aircraft started displaying problems just 15 minutes into the flight and crashed at the nearby Las Americas International Airport.

Heliodas Aviation Group, the owner of the private jet, said that a complete investigation of the incident will be conducted to determine the reason behind the crash. However, Deputy Director of the Fire Department Kai Schenhals said in a statement that the aircraft was reportedly damaged even before takeoff.

The tragic news of Flow LA Movie and his family’s demise left the music industry shocked and heartbroken.

Everything to know about Flow LA Movie’s partner, Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia

Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia was a 31-year-old entrepreneur and social media influencer. She was Flow LA Movie’s partner of seven years and also a proud mother to the couple’s child.

She was also the owner of 'Stilo by Debbie' clothing line based in Florida. The fast-fashion brand mostly caters to womenswear and kids' clothing and ships products across the world.

Debbie was also popular on social media, with 200K followers on her Instagram account.

The businesswoman often posted adorable photos with her partner Flow LA Movie and their child Jayden. She also provided followers glimpses from her daily life and travel stories. On October 2, 2021, she celebrated her seventh anniversary with Flow LA Movie.

Last month, the Te Bote hitmaker dedicated a loved-up post to Debbie on the occasion of her 31st birthday.

