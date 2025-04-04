Who is Deborah Norville married to? All about her husband and kids as iconic Inside Edition host exits after 30-year run

Deborah Norville has announced her departure as the host of Inside Edition after being part of the show for 30 years. The television personality revealed the news on April 2, 2025, during a live broadcast.

Over the years, she has become a popular face through her work on shows such as 48 Hours and CBS Evening News. According to Hello magazine, Deborah shares three children—Nick, Kyle, and Mikaela—with her husband, Karl Wellner, the CEO and president of Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management.

In addressing her exit, Deborah Norville recalled the time she spent on the show. She added that it was the right time for her to move on to something else, even though the network approached her with a better offer. Although Norville did not disclose her future plans, she said:

“I want to say right now is what a privilege it has been to be Inside Edition for all of these years, to work with the incredibly talented team here and to be invited into your homes every day. It’s an honor I don’t take lightly.”

Deborah Norville mentioned that she spent the best days of her life reporting stories, which turned out to be helpful for everyone, specifically during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her announcement came just two days after she shared a similar post on Instagram with a video. In her caption, she wrote:

“It’s been amazing ride and I will leave with gratitude for the people I have worked with and for – and the viewers who have watched. Twice before I made career moves for personal reasons (Chicago to NBC News in NY, CBS News to Inside Edition) and they were the right decisions. This decision is also motivated by family … and I know it it’s a good one.”

Deborah Norville is a mother of three children: Personal life and other details explained

The Dalton, Georgia native has been part of the television industry since the ‘70s. Outside of the small screen, Deborah also has a family, raising three children with her husband, Karl Wellner. The duo tied the knot back in 1987, as stated by Hello magazine.

As per Married Biography, Deborah and Karl first met around two years before exchanging vows on a blind date, which was reportedly organized by the former’s family members.

Wellner is the CEO of the investment and venture management capital company Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management, where he has worked for more than 20 years. In addition, he serves a similar position at JS Products and Habsburg, Feldman. He has also formed a company called KAWE Kapital.

Deborah Norville and Karl Wellner’s eldest son, Nick, has followed in his father’s footsteps by pursuing a career in entrepreneurship.

According to Hello magazine, Nick was the Director of Player Development with VIP clients at Fanatics in 2024 and worked as an account executive in sports management in the beginning. He graduated with a degree in history from Duke University.

The duo’s second child, Kyle, started working at his father’s company, Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management, around five years ago. He currently serves as the Vice President. He was initially active as a DJ and later joined companies like Infor and Oracle.

Their youngest child, Mikaela, also completed her higher studies at Duke University, as per Hello magazine. She came to the Los Angeles-based Recurrency, a software company, in May last year and was also employed at an SMS software company, Attentive.

Apart from television, Deborah Norville has worked on radio and hosted a show titled From Her Home to Yours during the ‘90s. She has also been the host of the MSNBC show Deborah Norville Tonight.

